Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.0862

The board of Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.0862 per share on the 13th of June. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 4.1%, which is around the industry average.

Gas Malaysia Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last payment made up 76% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 75%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.154, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.143. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Gas Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Gas Malaysia Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Gas Malaysia Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

