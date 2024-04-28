Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.0862

Gas Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:GASMSIA) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.0862 per share on 13th of June. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.0%.

Gas Malaysia Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Gas Malaysia Berhad's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 61% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.7%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 75% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.137, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.143. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Gas Malaysia Berhad Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Gas Malaysia Berhad has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

Our Thoughts On Gas Malaysia Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Gas Malaysia Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Gas Malaysia Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Gas Malaysia Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

