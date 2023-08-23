Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

The board of Gas Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:GASMSIA) has announced it will be reducing its dividend by 3.1% from last year's payment of MYR0.059 on the 27th of October, with shareholders receiving MYR0.0572. This means the annual payment is 7.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Gas Malaysia Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment made up 76% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 11.0%. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 89% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.228. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.6% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Gas Malaysia Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

In Summary

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Gas Malaysia Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Gas Malaysia Berhad (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Gas Malaysia Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

