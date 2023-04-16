Gas Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:GASMSIA) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Gas Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:GASMSIA) stock up by 4.2% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Gas Malaysia Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Gas Malaysia Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gas Malaysia Berhad is:

30% = RM390m ÷ RM1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.30 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Gas Malaysia Berhad's Earnings Growth And 30% ROE

First thing first, we like that Gas Malaysia Berhad has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 16% net income growth seen by Gas Malaysia Berhad over the past five years. growth

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Gas Malaysia Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 6.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Gas Malaysia Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Gas Malaysia Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Gas Malaysia Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 88%, meaning that it is left with only 12% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Gas Malaysia Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 86%. Still, forecasts suggest that Gas Malaysia Berhad's future ROE will drop to 23% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Gas Malaysia Berhad's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here