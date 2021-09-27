U.S. markets closed

Gas Meter Market Size, Growth, and Analysis by Leading Key Players - Apator SA, EDMI Ltd., Itron Inc., and More

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 3.43 billion is expected in the gas meter market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the smart gas meter market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities in Gas Meter Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Factors such as smart meters enable efficient use of gas, increased natural gas consumption in the industrial sector, and government regulations and initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The smart gas meter market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Gas Meter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gas Meter Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the smart gas meter market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70929

Smart Gas Meter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the Gas Meter Market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Apator SA, Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd., Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG, EDMI Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Xylem Inc., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Gas Meter Market size

  • Gas Meter Market trends

  • Gas Meter Market analysis

Factors such as technological challenges, health hazards associated with use of smart meters, and security and safety concerns in smart gas meters may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gas meter market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Lightning Protection Systems Market by Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

Global Vortex Flowmeter Market

Gas Meter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gas meter market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gas meter market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gas meter market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas meter market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Smart gas meter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Basic gas meter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Apator SA

  • Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • Die Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG

  • EDMI Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Itron Inc.

  • Landis+Gyr AG

  • Xylem Inc.

  • Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-meter-market-size-growth-and-analysis-by-leading-key-players--apator-sa-edmi-ltd-itron-inc-and-more-301384314.html

SOURCE Technavio

