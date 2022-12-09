U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.23
    -4.28 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,712.56
    -68.92 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,074.60
    -7.41 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.49
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.43
    +0.97 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.23 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5550
    +0.0640 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6120
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,187.01
    +265.33 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.84
    -1.41 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.24
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Gas Mixtures Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the gas mixtures market are Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, Welsco Inc, NexAir LLC, Alpha Packaging Inc, Advanced Specialty Gases Inc, Airgas Inc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. , Solvay SA, Versium Materials Inc, Praxair Inc, Iwatani Corporation, Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, and Kanto Denka Kogyo Co Ltd.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gas Mixtures Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372072/?utm_source=GNW


The global gas mixtures market is expected to grow from $33.36 billion in 2021 to $35.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $45.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The gas mixture market consists of sales of gas mixture products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for welding and cutting and for laser processing.Gas mixtures are a diverse group of products that are developed for use in specific industries.

They have been used to improve the characteristics of many beverages, from wine to beer and soft drinks. These are created on-site by mixing two or more pure gases, or they are supplied as premixed products in different containers and cylinders.

The main types of gas mixtures are oxygen mixtures, nitrogen mixtures, carbon dioxide mixtures, argon mixtures, hydrogen mixtures, specialty gas mixtures, and other mixtures.An oxygen mixture refers to gas blends containing between 50% and 95% oxygen.

The manufacturing process includes air separation technology, hydrogen production technology, and others (pressure swing adsorption).The storage, distribution, and transportation involved cylinder and packaged distribution, merchant liquid distribution, and tonnage distribution.

The various end-user industries involved metal manufacturing and fabrication, chemicals, medical and healthcare, electronics, food and beverage, and other end-user industries (glass, energy, and oil and gas).

North America was the largest region in the gas mixtures market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this gas mixtures market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Increased demand for electronics products is expected to propel the growth of the gas mixtures market going forward.Electronic products refer to software products made available through electronic media.

The gaseous mixtures are used for microelectric manufacturing and semiconductor processing applications such as thin film deposition and also for insulation purposes. For instance, according to the United Nations Comtrade database on international trade, a US-based repository of official international trade statistics and relevant analytical tables, the United Kingdom’s imports of electrical and electronic equipment increased to $61.76 billion in 2021, which was approximately $57 billion in 2020. Therefore, the increased demand for electronic products is driving the growth of the gas mixtures market.

 Productinnovationn is a key trend gaining popularity in the gas mixture market. Major companies operating in the gas mixtures market are focused on developing new products to strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2022, SuperFlash LLC, a US-based company operating in gas mixtures, launched its new mobile and compact gas analyzer, the GA300. The GA300 would allow for theanalysisn of gas mixtures for systems that do not have an integrated analyzer. Gas analysis is critical in various processes that include food,beveragese, and a myriad of industrial manufacturing applications. The unique features of this product include mobilit; ae light, sturdy, andlow-maintenance producte that is easy to use through clear menu option;, and a digital LCD display that continuously monitors gasmixtures,s which is capable of monitoring up to 10 binary gas mixtures.

In April 2022, Air Products, an industrial gases company, acquired Air Liquide for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition builds on many years of good experience working in and serving customers in the Middle East and supports the growth strategy for the region.

Air Liquide S.A. is a French-based company operating in gas mixtures.

The countries covered in the gas mixtures market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The gas mixtures market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gas mixtures market statistics, including gas mixtures industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gas mixtures market share, detailed gas mixtures market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gas mixtures industry. This gas mixtures market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372072/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Taiwan Semiconductor's Arizona Fab Could Mean Big Wins for 2 Other Chip Stocks

    Taiwan Semi's expansion to the U.S. is a big deal, but there are ways to profit during construction.

  • Down 36% From Its High, Is Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Short-term headwinds cratered its stock, but there is evidence to suggest this search leader will bounce back.

  • 2 Mining Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Copper, zinc, and potash mining is really good business right now, and these two are some of the cheapest stocks in the mining industry.

  • Putin says Russia could cut oil production over West's 'stupid' price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

  • Is AT&T's 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    If you're looking to generate passive income, AT&T's stock provides a healthy dividend payment.

  • ‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

    The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was the time to get into companies connected with online shopping, home digital entertainment, and wireless networking. With the lockdowns and work-from-home, these areas soared. But – they’ve seen sharp losses more recent

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • GE is splitting into three parts. The CFO of its Healthcare unit outlines his strategy for 2023

    As GE Healthcare will become a public company in January, Helmut Zodl is focused on finance and IT.

  • Summit Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Robert Duggan is the most upbeat insider, and their holdings increased by 431% last week

    If you want to know who really controls Summit Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMMT ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Amazon

    Two of the largest companies globally are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon's e-commerce platform has become the go-to place for nearly all shopping needs. Microsoft's Office products are standard for most computers, and it has a consumer product segment offering laptops and gaming consoles.

  • Kinder Morgan Plans to Send Its High-Yielding Dividend Even Higher in 2023

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) gave investors a glimpse into what they should expect in the coming year by unveiling its preliminary financial expectations for 2023. Management expects Kinder Morgan to generate $7.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA next year. Growth drivers include rising volumes at its refined product and gathering and processing businesses, higher rates as it recontracts its Jones Act tankers, and expansion projects coming into service.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The market has taken growth investors for a bumpy ride over the past year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is one of them. Not only does the company have an incredible history of delivering favorable revenue growth and profits, but its stock has been a high performer for investors even in the volatility of the past year.

  • Broadcom, TSMC report strong revenue growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Broadcom and revenue reports from TSMC.

  • 5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) had a difficult time during the early days of the pandemic. Carnival faces the impact of higher interest rates on its variable-rate borrowings, which could lead to higher costs. Demand for cruising is back, and Carnival is progressing toward its earnings goals.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • New York Community (NYCB) in Focus on 8% Dividend Yield

    Amid the expectations of economic slowdown, it becomes difficult of investors to generate robust returns. So, they should keep an eye on high dividend-yielding stocks like New York Community (NYCB).

  • American Tower Boosts Its Dividend -- Is the Stock a Buy?

    Smartphones have become a necessity, and that's good news for telecom giants AT&T and Verizon. If you're a risk-averse dividend investor who wants to cut your exposure to the state of the economy, the telecom giants may not be the best choice. A better choice is American Tower (NYSE: AMT), which just hiked its quarterly dividend by 6.1%.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 90% From Current Levels

    Investors searching for that feeling telling you market sentiment is shifting to a more positive outlook have been brought down to earth again. Following 2022’s market behavior to a tee, the recent rally has run into a brick wall. To wit, the S&P 500 notched 5 consecutive negative sessions over the last week with investors mulling over the prospect of a recession. Indeed, financial experts have been sounding the warning bells on the precarious state of the global economy. One of the doomsayers h