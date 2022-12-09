ReportLinker

Major players in the gas mixtures market are Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, Welsco Inc, NexAir LLC, Alpha Packaging Inc, Advanced Specialty Gases Inc, Airgas Inc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. , Solvay SA, Versium Materials Inc, Praxair Inc, Iwatani Corporation, Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, and Kanto Denka Kogyo Co Ltd.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gas Mixtures Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372072/?utm_source=GNW





The global gas mixtures market is expected to grow from $33.36 billion in 2021 to $35.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $45.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The gas mixture market consists of sales of gas mixture products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for welding and cutting and for laser processing.Gas mixtures are a diverse group of products that are developed for use in specific industries.



They have been used to improve the characteristics of many beverages, from wine to beer and soft drinks. These are created on-site by mixing two or more pure gases, or they are supplied as premixed products in different containers and cylinders.



The main types of gas mixtures are oxygen mixtures, nitrogen mixtures, carbon dioxide mixtures, argon mixtures, hydrogen mixtures, specialty gas mixtures, and other mixtures.An oxygen mixture refers to gas blends containing between 50% and 95% oxygen.



The manufacturing process includes air separation technology, hydrogen production technology, and others (pressure swing adsorption).The storage, distribution, and transportation involved cylinder and packaged distribution, merchant liquid distribution, and tonnage distribution.



The various end-user industries involved metal manufacturing and fabrication, chemicals, medical and healthcare, electronics, food and beverage, and other end-user industries (glass, energy, and oil and gas).



North America was the largest region in the gas mixtures market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this gas mixtures market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Increased demand for electronics products is expected to propel the growth of the gas mixtures market going forward.Electronic products refer to software products made available through electronic media.



The gaseous mixtures are used for microelectric manufacturing and semiconductor processing applications such as thin film deposition and also for insulation purposes. For instance, according to the United Nations Comtrade database on international trade, a US-based repository of official international trade statistics and relevant analytical tables, the United Kingdom’s imports of electrical and electronic equipment increased to $61.76 billion in 2021, which was approximately $57 billion in 2020. Therefore, the increased demand for electronic products is driving the growth of the gas mixtures market.



Productinnovationn is a key trend gaining popularity in the gas mixture market. Major companies operating in the gas mixtures market are focused on developing new products to strengthen their position. For instance, in January 2022, SuperFlash LLC, a US-based company operating in gas mixtures, launched its new mobile and compact gas analyzer, the GA300. The GA300 would allow for theanalysisn of gas mixtures for systems that do not have an integrated analyzer. Gas analysis is critical in various processes that include food,beveragese, and a myriad of industrial manufacturing applications. The unique features of this product include mobilit; ae light, sturdy, andlow-maintenance producte that is easy to use through clear menu option;, and a digital LCD display that continuously monitors gasmixtures,s which is capable of monitoring up to 10 binary gas mixtures.



In April 2022, Air Products, an industrial gases company, acquired Air Liquide for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition builds on many years of good experience working in and serving customers in the Middle East and supports the growth strategy for the region.



Air Liquide S.A. is a French-based company operating in gas mixtures.



The countries covered in the gas mixtures market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The gas mixtures market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides gas mixtures market statistics, including gas mixtures industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a gas mixtures market share, detailed gas mixtures market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the gas mixtures industry. This gas mixtures market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372072/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



