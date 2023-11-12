Gas network battles revolt against hydrogen trial

Hydrogen Heating

The last hope for trialling hydrogen heating in Britain is teetering on the brink, as the gas network behind the project faces a local revolt.

Staff at Northern Gas Networks (NGN) have been going door-to-door in Redcar to shore up support for their experimental scheme amid growing discontent and the threat of protests by some residents.

The NGN trial would see the company supply hydrogen instead of natural gas to as many as 2,000 homes in the area from 2025.

The fate of the project has significant implications for UK energy policy, because it is seen as the last chance for the gas industry to prove to the Government that hydrogen heating can be practically implemented.

Ministers cancelled the only other proposed national trial in Whitby, Ellesmere Port, over summer because of a lack of “strong local support”.

Now, a group of residents in Redcar are campaigning for the hydrogen trial there to be cancelled as well, with just weeks to go before ministers are expected to announce whether it can go ahead. Residents are planning to hold protests, including one on the morning of November 18.

Opposition there has so far been less vocal than in Whitby but is growing, raising serious doubts about whether NGN will be able to prove it commands widespread local support.

Kate Grannell, from Whitby, is a resident involved in the Hydrogen Village proposal objections - Paul Cooper

Dawn Campbell, a grandmother-of-two who owns two properties likely to be affected by the trial, said on Friday: “It is the fact that we were never really asked whether we wanted this, which I think is undemocratic, but I am also concerned about the safety aspect of it.

“This would be an experiment really. I am worried about my two tenants and also worried about my investments.”

If the trial proceeds, residents would be able to choose between having their natural gas heating converted to run on hydrogen or – if they do not wish to participate – having an electrical alternative installed, such as a heat pump.

Ms Campbell said: “There is no way to opt out and keep your gas. I know some people who have said they wouldn’t let the hydrogen people into their homes.”

Story continues

On Friday, the Government reiterated that it would not progress the trial in Redcar without community support. A decision is expected before the end of this year.

The case for hydrogen was dealt another major blow last month, when the National Infrastructure Commission said it was an inefficient solution that risked saddling consumers with higher bills.

Amid the rising concern, NGN has been asked by Redcar and Cleveland Council to organise a meeting for residents to have their concerns heard and addressed in December.

It follows a separate meeting organised by residents themselves last week, featuring a panel of independent experts. NGN was invited to but did not attend.

Alec Brown, the local authority’s leader, said he suggested holding another event after seeing claims on social media websites that hydrogen heating would put homes at risk of explosions.

NGN insists hydrogen heating is perfectly safe and that all proposals would have to be signed off by the Health and Safety Executive before going ahead.

The company also says the project will bring large economic benefits to the area, including £300m of investment and hundreds of new jobs.

Mr Brown said: “The overall level of support for the project is actually hard to gauge at the moment, partly because the people who do not want something are often the loudest.

“When we speak to people on the doorstep, we have noticed that many say they would welcome the hydrogen trial - but also many are on the fence and unsure about it.

“At the end of the day, it is up to residents whether this goes ahead.”

NGN is understood to be looking at whether a meeting can be held within the coming weeks, including whether a representative from the Government could attend.

A spokesman for the company said: “We will never install anything that risks people’s safety or homes, and the project will not go ahead without approval from the UK’s independent safety regulator.

“As a responsible gas network, the safety of our customers is our number one priority and we have decades of experience safely and reliably delivering gas to people’s homes.

“We want to ensure people feel comfortable with the changes and will provide further reassurance through a meeting for impacted residents, along with local councillors.”

On Friday, a spokesman for the Government said: “We have always said we wouldn’t force these trials on communities without their support.

“Before any trials go ahead, the Health and Safety Executive will need to be satisfied it will run safely and we have committed to ensuring consumers are protected before, during and after any trial.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.