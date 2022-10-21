Gas-Powered Chainsaws Market Size to Grow by USD 1.8 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas-Powered Chainsaws Market by Product (cordless chainsaws and corded chainsaws) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing deforestation due to rising demand for different commodities is driving the gas-powered chainsaws market growth. However, factors such as the increasing number of chainsaw kickback accidents may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The gas-powered chainsaws market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is witnessing intense competition due to the presence of several established vendors. The vendors maintain their competitive advantage by offering technologically advanced products. For instance, fuel injection gas-powered chainsaws by ANDREAS STIHL are gas-powered chainsaws. They consume less fuel and, in turn, have lesser emissions. Some vendors compete in the World Logging Championships to win medals and demonstrate the superiority of their chainsaw offerings. The competition in the market is expected to intensify due to significant growth opportunities, technological innovations, and partnerships among vendors. Moreover, vendors can expand their reach by engaging in M&A.

Company Profiles

The gas-powered chainsaws market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Husqvarna AB, i Magazine AG, Makita USA Inc., MTD Products India Pvt. Ltd., Positec Tool Corp., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STIGA Spa, STIHL Inc., Sunrise Logistics Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Toro Co.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the gas-powered chainsaws market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, product innovations, growth strategies, investments, new product launches, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market has been classified into cordless chainsaws and corded chainsaws . The cordless chainsaws segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Gas-Powered Chainsaws Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Husqvarna AB, i Magazine AG, Makita USA Inc., MTD Products India Pvt. Ltd., Positec Tool Corp., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STIGA Spa, STIHL Inc., Sunrise Logistics Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Toro Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Cordless chainsaws - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Corded chainsaws - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Husqvarna AB

10.4 i Magazine AG

10.5 Makita USA Inc.

10.6 MTD Products India Pvt. Ltd.

10.7 Positec Tool Corp.

10.8 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

10.9 STIGA Spa

10.10 STIHL Inc.

10.11 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

10.12 The Toro Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

