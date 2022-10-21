U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

Gas-Powered Chainsaws Market Size to Grow by USD 1.8 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas-Powered Chainsaws Market by Product (cordless chainsaws and corded chainsaws) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Powered Chainsaws Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Powered Chainsaws Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the gas-powered chainsaws market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.8 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing deforestation due to rising demand for different commodities is driving the gas-powered chainsaws market growth. However, factors such as the increasing number of chainsaw kickback accidents may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Vendor Landscape

The gas-powered chainsaws market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is witnessing intense competition due to the presence of several established vendors. The vendors maintain their competitive advantage by offering technologically advanced products. For instance, fuel injection gas-powered chainsaws by ANDREAS STIHL are gas-powered chainsaws. They consume less fuel and, in turn, have lesser emissions. Some vendors compete in the World Logging Championships to win medals and demonstrate the superiority of their chainsaw offerings. The competition in the market is expected to intensify due to significant growth opportunities, technological innovations, and partnerships among vendors. Moreover, vendors can expand their reach by engaging in M&A.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Company Profiles

The gas-powered chainsaws market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Husqvarna AB, i Magazine AG, Makita USA Inc., MTD Products India Pvt. Ltd., Positec Tool Corp., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STIGA Spa, STIHL Inc., Sunrise Logistics Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Toro Co.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to exclusive vendor information

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the gas-powered chainsaws market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, product innovations, growth strategies, investments, new product launches, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market has been classified into cordless chainsaws and corded chainsaws. The cordless chainsaws segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (tractors, harvesting machinery, haying machinery, planting and fertilizing machinery, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The powered agriculture equipment market share growth by the tractors segment has been significant.

Power Tiller Market in India by Product and Size - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers power tiller market segmentation in India by product (gasoline/diesel powered and electric powered) and size (mini-tillers or cultivators, mid-sized front-tine tillers, and large rear-tine tillers). The power tiller market share growth in India by the gasoline/diesel-powered segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Gas-Powered Chainsaws Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.8 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.89

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Husqvarna AB, i Magazine AG, Makita USA Inc., MTD Products India Pvt. Ltd., Positec Tool Corp., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STIGA Spa, STIHL Inc., Sunrise Logistics Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Toro Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Cordless chainsaws - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Corded chainsaws - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Husqvarna AB

  • 10.4 i Magazine AG

  • 10.5 Makita USA Inc.

  • 10.6 MTD Products India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Positec Tool Corp.

  • 10.8 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

  • 10.9 STIGA Spa

  • 10.10 STIHL Inc.

  • 10.11 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 The Toro Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gas Powered Chainsaws Market 2022-2026
Global Gas Powered Chainsaws Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-powered-chainsaws-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-8-bn-vendors-to-deploy-organic-and-inorganic-growth-strategies---technavio-301655166.html

SOURCE Technavio

