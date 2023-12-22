Gas prices are creeping back up again. Here's how much you'll pay

Officials say it may be the end of the road for falling gas prices this year, as both Arizona and the country-wide average tacked on to their totals.

On Thursday, AAA reported that Arizona residents were paying around $3.27 at the pump this week, a two-cent increase from the week prior. It marks the first increase in the average price for the resource across the state since Sept. 29. Prices spiked by four cents that day, bringing Arizona's mean cost for a gallon of gas to $4.69, the seventh highest in the U.S. at the time.

Then, thanks in part to the lowering costs for oil and the switch to its winter blend, Arizona witnessed a two-and-a-half month span of consistent drops - from Oct. 5 to Dec. 15 - shedding around $1.36 off its cost. Ultimately, it dropped the state outside the top 10 in terms of the most expensive territories in the country.

Though, as the winter solstice begins, it seems that price spikes may do the same.

“Yukon Cornelius knows that Bumbles bounce, and evidently, so do gas prices,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in the group's weekly report. “

Daily gas prices will likely move back and forth for the next month or so. Looking back at pre-pandemic 2019, the national average did not make a firm turn to moving higher daily until Valentine’s Day, February 14.”

Nationally, gas prices rose by two cents since the week prior, bringing the total to $3.12. In fact, on Dec. 18, gas prices hit its 2023 low at $3.06 before the spike.

For added context, the recorded high for the U.S. average gas price was $3.88, which came in mid-September.

Thursday's reported nationwide average of $3.12 is 17 cents less than it was in November but is two cents more than it was this time in 2022.

New data released by the Energy Information Administration, as cited by AAA, saw gas demand slip, going from 8.86 million barrels per day to 8.75 million. In turn, total domestic stocks increased by 2.7 million barrels of crude oil, setting the mark at 226.7 million.

Total domestic commercial crude inventories also rose, this time by 3 million barrels of crude oil, bringing the cache to 443.7 million.

Wednesday's close to the formal trading session had West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increase its price by 28 cents, leveling it at $74.22.

How much does gas cost across Arizona?

With the two-cent price hike for the state as a whole, some of Arizona's counties went well in the opposite direction.

This week, Mohave County takes the top spot as the state's most expensive county, where consumers were paying around $3.47.

The biggest gain took place in Pima County, where a 17-cent increase in price pulled southern Arizonans back over $3 a gallon. Pima County remains as the state's cheapest county, however, charging patrons $3.02 to top off.

Lastly, the county that had the biggest price drop was Graham County, where it took a 44-cent nosedive, placing its total now at $3.17.

Here is how the rest of the Grand Canyon state looks:

Mohave: $3.47 (-0.05)

Gila: $3.46 (-0.19)

Apache: $3.44 (-0.08)

Coconino: $3.44 (-0.12)

Navajo: $3.41 (-0.07)

Yuma: $3.38 (-0.04)

Yavapai: $3.37 (-0.07)

La Paz: $3.35 (-0.07)

Cochise: $3.35 (-0.07)

Maricopa: $3.28 (+0.04)

Greenlee: $3.27 (-0.07)

Graham: $3.14 (-0.44)

Santa Cruz: $3.13 (-0.06)

Pinal: $3.10 (+0.05)

Pima: $3.02 (+0.17)

Where is gas the most and least expensive in the US?

Most expensive: Least expensive: Hawaii: $4.68 (-0.02) Mississippi: $2.66 (+0.02) California: $4.57 (-0.08) Texas: $2.68 (+0.11) Washington: $4.17 (-0.07) Arkansas: $2.69 Nevada: $3.89 (-0.08) Oklahoma: $2.69 (+0.04) Oregon: $3.82 (-0.06) Missouri: $2.71 (+0.04) Alaska: $3.72 (-0.05) Louisiana: $2.71 (+0.02) Pennsylvania: $3.43 (-0.03) Kansas: $2.73 (+0.02) New York: $3.39 (-0.05) Wisconsin: $2.76 (+0.01) Vermont: $3.33 (-0.06) Alabama: $2.79 (+0.03) Idaho: $3.28 (-0.10) Tennessee: $2.80 (+0.01)

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gas prices are rising. How much does gas cost across AZ and the US?