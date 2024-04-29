Gas prices are up and down in Florida. Here’s what you can expect to pay at the pump

Miami Herald Archives Update
2 min read
0

Just like a yo-yo, gas prices in Florida are going up and down, down and up.

Prices are slightly lower statewide than last week, but they surged over the weekend by an average of 9 cents a gallon, according to AAA.

Here’s what to know:

Gas prices on a trend.
Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.60 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, an increase 0.3 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.49 and the most expensive $4.99.

Fort Lauderdale: $3.62

West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.75

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.57

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.58

Fort Myers: 3.58

Jacksonville: $3.55

Naples: $3.64

Orlando: $3.58

Panama City: $3.26

Pensacola: $3.28

Port St. Lucie: $3.60

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.59

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.65

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “With more confidence every day, it appears the spring top is in: Average gas prices have started to cool off in many areas. For now, few Americans need to worry that gas prices are going to skyrocket; the risk appears to be behind us, with relief coming in the weeks ahead. While the latter half of the summer could potentially see hurricane-related issues, I do sense we’ve hit the top for now, and Americans should be optimistic that this summer will be very similar to last year, in line with our early 2024 expectations and likely not featuring record gasoline prices. I’m quite excited the seasonal rise in gas prices appears to be over.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tractor-trailers with no one aboard? The future is near for self-driving trucks on US roads

    The self-driving semi, outfitted with 25 laser, radar and camera sensors, is owned by Pittsburgh-based Aurora Innovation. Late this year, Aurora plans to start hauling freight on Interstate 45 between the Dallas and Houston areas with 20 driverless trucks. Within three or four years, Aurora and its competitors expect to put thousands such self-driving trucks on America's public freeways.

  • Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I'm 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won't Collect Social Security for 7 Years

    I’m 58 and I have $700,000 in 401(k)s and IRAs. I have no credit card debt, no auto loan payments and no student loans. I sold my home in California and paid cash for a house in Texas, so I have no mortgage. I’m retired military and bring in about $2,200 per month after taxes. […] The post Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I’m 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won’t Collect Social Security for 7 Years appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Meet the 8 Phenomenal Stocks Warren Buffett Plans to Hold Forever

    Although Berkshire Hathaway's $373 billion portfolio contains 45 stocks and two index funds, not all of the Oracle of Omaha's holdings are equal.

  • This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 67

    The number probably isn't anywhere near what you think it is.

  • ExxonMobil: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

    The oil and gas giant has benefited from higher oil prices, and external factors could keep them high for longer.

  • Philips shares rocket up after settlement of US respiratory device recall

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares surged 35% early on Monday as the medical devices maker announced a smaller-than-expected settlement to resolve claims over recalled breathing devices in the United States. Philips said it had agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle all personal injury claims filed in the U.S., ending uncertainty that had slashed its market value over the past three years. "This settlement is significantly lower than expectations of $2-4 billion and worst case of $10 billion," Barclays analysts said.

  • Apple's iPadOS subject to tough EU tech rules, EU says

    Apple's operating system for iPads has been designated as a gatekeeper under the bloc's landmark tech rules by EU antitrust regulators because of its importance to business users, the European Commission said on Monday. Under the Digital Markets Act which came into force this year, 22 services owned by Apple, Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms and TikTok owner ByteDance have already been labelled gatekeepers which control access to their platforms. Apple's operating system iOS, its browser Safari and its App Store were designated gatekeepers last year.

  • Domino's Pizza beats sales expectations as orders thrive

    Domino's has managed to buck a downbeat trend for eating out in the United States, with better returns on its loyalty program and fresh promotional offers drawing inflation-weary consumers to its pizzas and chicken wings. Domino's U.S. same-store sales rose 5.6% in the quarter, with CEO Russell Weiner saying that the company saw order growth across all income cohorts in the country. Domino's revamped its loyalty program in September last year and entered into a third-party delivery partnership with Uber Eats, which helped the company rekindle delivery demand after a period of weakness.

  • Philips Settles US Sleep Therapy Litigation for $1.1 Billion; Reaffirms 2024 Comparable Sales Outlook

    Philips Settles US Sleep Therapy Litigation for $1.1 Billion; Reaffirms 2024 Comparable Sales Outlook

  • Cat Financial reports promising Q1 2024 results despite challenges for Caterpillar Inc

    Write-offs hit $55 million, down from $10 million, indicating good risk management.