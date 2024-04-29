Gas prices are up and down in Florida. Here’s what you can expect to pay at the pump

Just like a yo-yo, gas prices in Florida are going up and down, down and up.

Prices are slightly lower statewide than last week, but they surged over the weekend by an average of 9 cents a gallon, according to AAA.

Here’s what to know:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.60 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, an increase 0.3 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.49 and the most expensive $4.99.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.62

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.75

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.57

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.58

Fort Myers: 3.58

Jacksonville: $3.55

Naples: $3.64

Orlando: $3.58

Panama City: $3.26

Pensacola: $3.28

Port St. Lucie: $3.60

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.59

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.65

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “With more confidence every day, it appears the spring top is in: Average gas prices have started to cool off in many areas. For now, few Americans need to worry that gas prices are going to skyrocket; the risk appears to be behind us, with relief coming in the weeks ahead. While the latter half of the summer could potentially see hurricane-related issues, I do sense we’ve hit the top for now, and Americans should be optimistic that this summer will be very similar to last year, in line with our early 2024 expectations and likely not featuring record gasoline prices. I’m quite excited the seasonal rise in gas prices appears to be over.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.