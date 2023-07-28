Gas prices going up in Green Bay and Appleton. Here's why

GREEN BAY - Extreme heat in key refining states, global production cuts and peak travel season in the United States all contributed to the recent gasoline price increases in Wisconsin and much of the nation.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.73 on Friday, up 15 cents in a week and almost 20 cents from one month ago, according to AAA data. One year ago, consumers saw a national average price of $4.28.

In Wisconsin, the average gas price on Friday rose to $3.54 per gallon, up 14 cents in one week and nine cents from one month ago. Yet the average price remains well below the $3.97-per-gallon Wisconsinites paid at the pump one year ago, according to AAA Wisconsin data.

Patrick De Haan, a senior petroleum analyst for fuel price tracker GasBuddy, said gasoline and diesel prices tend to rise and fall due to an ever-changing combination of factors that include refining capacity, global demand, oil prices and weather.

Consumers this week watched prices increase after Exxon Mobil shut down a gasoline refinery unit in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, one of the largest refineries in the U.S.

More generally, extremely-high temperatures across the South contributed to refinery issues, De Haan said. He noted other factors affecting current and near-future price trends include:

Saudi Arabia cut oil production cut which pushed the price up to almost $80 per barrel

The United States appears like it could avoid a recession, which will keep demand for fuel high

UPS and the Teamsters agreed to a new union contract, avoiding a strike that would have impacted demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Late July and early August is peak travel season in the United States, which increases demand for fuel.

"This is really the heart of the driving season right now," De Haan said.

Weather will play key role in August gas prices

It's important to remember no one can predict the weather, nor gas prices.

It becomes much more difficult to do either in August, which is hurricane season in several states key to oil and gasoline production, De Haan said. GasBuddy's 2023 Fuel Outlook forecasted the average national price in August would be between $3.49 and $4.25. The high end of that range marks the price-tracker's highest forecast price in 2023.

"August is always the biggest spread on what we expect because of hurricane season," De Haan said. "It’s the wildcard. It could cause us to go beyond $4 temporarily. But we’re (currently) right in the middle of that forecast."

What are gas prices in Green Bay?

The average price for a regular gallon of gasoline in the Green Bay area was $3.56, up 17 cents this week, per AAA Wisconsin. One year ago, Green Bay area residents paid an average of $3.88 per gallon.

On GasBuddy, the average price in the Green Bay area is $3.53. User-reported prices in the Green Bay area on Friday ranged from $3.35 to $3.60 with most prices between $3.40 and $3.60.

What are gas prices in Appleton?

The average price for a regular gallon of gasoline was $3.50 in the Appleton area, up 22 cents in one week, per AAA Wisconsin. One year ago, Appleton area residents paid an average of $3.79 per gallon.

On GasBuddy, the average price in the Appleton area is $3.50. User-reported prices on the site on Friday ranged from $3.20 to $3.60 with most prices between $3.30 and $3.60.

What consumers pay for in a gallon of regular gasoline and diesel in June 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

What costs go into the price of gasoline?

There are four, main inputs that go into the price of a gallon of regular gasoline. They are the price of crude oil, refining, distribution and marketing, and taxes.

The cost of oil accounts for about 47% of the cost of a gasoline and 44% of the cost of diesel. Oil on Friday morning was priced at about $80 per barrel.

