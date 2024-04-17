Gas prices increase as pumps continue switch to summer gasoline

Apr. 17—Gasoline prices continue to rise, this time spurred on in part by the switch to summer gasoline at fueling stations.

In Dayton, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas climbed to $3.51 today, up 18 cents since yesterday and up 43 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. In Springfield, it's at $3.47 cents today, a 12-cent increase since Tuesday and a 33-cent increase from a month ago.

Nationwide, regular unleaded gas is up to $3.68 per gallon today, reaching a high for this year, but only 2 cents different from this time a year ago, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy,

"We should hit $3.70 a gallon in short order, and climb slightly beyond that, but I'd guess we're in (about) the 8th inning of the rise — light at the end of the tunnel," De Haan said in a post on social media platform X this morning.

As of Wednesday morning, roughly a half-dozen Dayton-area gas stations were still selling for about $3.10 a gallon, according to DaytonGasPrices.com, but dozens of stations that had been in the $3.40s and $3.50s had made the jump up to $3.75.

Having already price-cycled up to highs of $3.75, Ohio prices are expected to start drifting lower soon, De Haan told this news outlet Wednesday morning.

That's about the same price at which Ohio peaked last year on April 21, he said.

While there's a possibility of oil prices being pushed higher by further conflict in the Middle East, motorists can expect other factors, including the switch to summer-formula gasoline, to influence what they're paying at the pump, De Haan told this news outlet today.

The statewide average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Ohio also has increased to $3.60, a 16-cent increase since Tuesday and a 38-cent increase since a month ago, according to AAA.