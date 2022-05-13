U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.36 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,945.69
    +1,503.57 (+5.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Gas prices: July and August are going to be sizzling months, says analyst

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·1 min read

Gas prices hit record highs on Friday, as consumers are grappling with soaring inflation.

With oil prices still well above $100 per barrel, drivers are unlikely to see much relief at the pump for now.

“May is usually when the futures market in gasoline tends to peak. But this May has brought particular mayhem, if you will.” Tom Kloza, OPIS head of energy analysis, told Yahoo Finance.

The continuation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to keep oil prices high, he said.

“I think we’re looking at higher prices in the next week or so. And then maybe a little moderation before July. But July and august are going to be sizzling months,” said the analyst.

The Consumer Price Index released earlier this week at 8.3% year over year showed inflation is still red hot. Although gasoline prices fell slightly in April, they are expected to tick back amid oil price volatility and gasoline futures at record highs.

“We’re going to se a lot of insidious inflation, because we're looking at by far the highest diesel prices ever, and by far the largest jet fuel prices ever. And that’s going to manifest itself in higher airfare and pretty much higher everything that moves across the country,” said Kloza.

“We’re looking at epic, epic margins for U.S. refiners right now. Of all the different areas of the business, the people that refine the oil into products like diesel, jet fuel, and gasoline, they’re making epic profits,” said Kloza.

“Not because they’re colluding, but because the market is bidding it up," he added.

Ines is a markets reporter covering equities. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Range Rover Sport to go electric as Jaguar Land Rover grapples with chip crisis

    Land Rover's new Range Rover Sport, in addition to being offered with mild hybrid, plug-hybrid, and traditional V8 power, will have an all-electric version coming in 2024.

  • Airlines press U.S. to lift pre-departure testing requirements

    U.S. airlines are pressing the Biden administration to lift a 16-month-old rule requiring nearly all international air passengers with some exceptions to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the country. Airlines for America, an industry group, said Friday a survey of its carriers estimated that dropping testing rules would bring in an additional 4.3 million international passengers and $1.7 billion in incremental revenue - and could result in an incremental 1.075 million foreign visitors and $2.1 billion in visitor spending. Crain's Chicago Business reported Thursday that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he did not think pre-departure rules "will be there forever" but added lifting them would require the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to be confident "relaxing it would not harm the progress that we’ve made against the virus."

  • Gold ends at 14-week low, records worst weekly drop in 11 months

    Gold futures finish lower Friday, with the yellow metal booking its biggest weekly loss since June 2021 and its fourth straight weekly decline.

  • Gas prices: 62% of Americans plan to vacation, most driving domestically: Survey

    More than 60% of Americans plan to take a vacation this summer, but most will do so domestically, according to a Yahoo/Maru Public Opinion Survey.

  • Dante Dowdell, Mississippi's top-rated Class of 2023 running back, commits to Oregon football

    Picayune running back Dante Dowdell committed to Oregon on Friday. Dowdell is the No. 1 running back prospect in Mississippi for the Class of 2023.

  • 3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) are three such stocks that have borne the brunt of the sell-off in 2022. Advanced Micro Devices' chips are used in a variety of applications ranging from personal computers (PCs) to workstations to data centers to gaming consoles, and all of these markets seem built for robust long-term growth. The company has also been gaining ground in the server processor market, with its share increasing to 10.7% at the end of 2021 from 7.1% in the prior-year period.

  • Here's why meme stocks are hinting at another flashy rally for `junk stocks`

    We've seen this movie before only to watch dip-buyers get fleeced — but money managers are now warming to the idea of a material bounce in stocks.

  • Markets making you queasy? These simple, low-cost retirement portfolios are holding up well

    While stocks and bonds have all plummeted since Jan. 1, a few all-weather portfolios are doing a much better job of preserving their owners’ retirement savings.

  • Comedian Andy Dick arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery

    Comedian Andy Dick was arrested on felony sexual battery on Wednesday in California, multiple outlets report. Dick was taken into custody in Orange County, Calif., after a man claimed he was assaulted at an RV campground where Dick was reportedly living. The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital for an…

  • Pfizer Turns to Unusual Deal Structure to Buy Biohaven Drugs

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc.’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. included a rarely used structure that could become a larger part of Big Pharma’s playbook in light of a tougher antitrust regime.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates

  • The 60/40 Portfolio Is Having Its Worst Year Ever. What to Buy Instead.

    Bonds and stocks have both sold off this year, leaving investors nowhere to hide. There are better ways to build and preserve wealth now.

  • I Transformed My Pantry With Walmart's Home Edit Collection

    I was one of the first to write a news post about Walmart's Home Edit Collection when the retailer announced the news in January. As a big "Get Organized With The Home Edit" fan, I was thrilled to hear that pro organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin made their work available to the masses.

  • 10 Most Active Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click 5 Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. Morgan Stanley’s investment chief, Mike Wilson, said on May 11 that the current decline of the stock market has not yet bottomed. Rampant inflation and […]

  • It’s Time to Go Bargain-Hunting in Tech. 2 Stocks That Look Impossibly Cheap.

    Micron could be the cheapest tech stock in the market, based on its price/earnings ratio. Western Digital isn’t far behind.

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Dutch Bros 'confident' in opening 130 stores this year

    Dutch Bros CEO Joth Ricci remains confident about the road ahead for the growing drive-thru coffee chain, which raised its store opening guidance to 130 locations in 2022.

  • Why Stephen Curry loved Grizzlies fans chanting "Whoop that Trick" during Game 5 win

    Stephen Curry said pregame the Warriors wanted to "whoop that trick" in Game 5 but enjoyed the fans throwing it back at him as the Grizzlies won

  • Fed Hawkishness May Be Near Its Peak, Even if Inflation Isn’t. Here’s Why.

    A faster slowdown in the central bank’s favored inflation metric alongside a brewing storm in the high-yield credit market might allow Fed policy makers to prioritize growth over the inflation fight.

  • Investors are Scared. Is it Time To be Greedy?

    The last time increasing interest rates made investors this nervous was in 2018 when the Federal Reserve hiked rates four times between March and December while reducing bonds on its balance sheet. The Fed has already increased interest rates by 0.75%, and earlier this month, it said it would begin reducing the number of mortgage securities and Treasury bonds it owns beginning in June. The "Don't Fight the Fed" adage has contributed to a nearly 30% decline in NASDAQ stocks from the November peak.

  • Gloating Twitter short-seller trolls Elon Musk as takeover wobble sees all share gains wiped out

    Nate Anderson, founder of short-seller Hindenburg Research, was in a jubilant mood when the social giant's stock price went tumbling early in the session.