Gas prices more than $1 cheaper per gallon await most travelers over July Fourth holiday

As many prepare for an extra-long July Fourth weekend, those hitting the road will likely be greeted with prices at the pump more than a dollar below what they were a year ago – and lower than just a week and month ago, too.

The national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas – about $3.52 – was down about six cents from a week ago midday Thursday, according to real-time gas pricing app GasBuddy. That price is 3 or 4 cents lower than a month ago.

On average, gas prices on July 4 are projected to be about $1.30 per gallon less than this time last year, when gas prices were coming off record highs, according to GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan. Earlier in the week, he projected the national average to be $3.49 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline on the holiday this year.

"We could continue to see that national average slowly slipping," De Haan told USA TODAY. However, he said, "it may stall out just shy of the $3.49 mark because the price of oil and the wholesale price of gasoline did take a big bounce (Wednesday)."

AAA: Record-setting July Fourth travel predicted

Prices this July 4th holiday are way below those travelers faced last year when inflation drove the price of gas – and most other things – higher during the spring. By June 2022, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded topped $5 for the first time ever.

Over the last couple of months, the average price has remained about $3.50-$3.60, a factor that's encouraging travel over the five-day July Fourth holiday (Friday to Tuesday), according to AAA. AAA's tracking had Thursday’s national average of a gallon of unleaded at $3.54, four cents less than a month ago and $1.32 less than a year ago.

The travel organization has projected record-setting travel over the Fourth of July weekend with an estimated 50.7 million people in the U.S. traveling 50 miles or more from home. The majority of them, 43.2 million, will be driving, an increase of 4% over 2019's previous record-setting Fourth of July weekend mark, according to AAA.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in the group's forecast earlier this week. “What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand.”

However, a record-setting travel holiday is not a done deal, De Haan says. According to GasBuddy’s 2023 summer travel survey, 36% of drivers planned to take a road trip over Independence Day weekend, up 9% from last year.

But demand for gas has been tempered, in part because of the economic slowdown and rising interest rates, De Haan says. Consumers are saving $20 on the average fill-up, he said, "but they're still getting hit hard by other inflationary pressures like hotel accommodations and restaurants and other labor costs are still up."

Travelers may have planned to drive somewhere over the holiday weekend but could be waffling. "They want to hit the road but some of these other aggravating factors and other forms of inflation are holding them back," De Haan said. "It's going to be a strong holiday weekend. A lot of people are going to be traveling, but I don't think it's going to be record-setting."

Where is gas the most expensive in the U.S.?

The West and Hawaii are the places where the average price of a gallon of regular gas is over $4, according to AAA. Here are the averages of West Coast states bordering the Pacific Ocean: Washington ($4.99), Oregon ($4.64) and California ($4.83) – all higher than over the Memorial Day weekend.

In Hawaii, the average is $4.28.

Averages in other West states: Arizona ($3.93), Nevada ($4.21) and Utah ($3.97) – all lower than over Memorial Day weekend.

States with the least expensive gas prices

Mississippi – $2.97

Louisiana – $3.08

Alabama – $3.10

Tennessee – $3.10

Arkansas – $3.11

Average gas prices per state

Are you wondering how much gas costs in your state on average? Here is how much it is across the country by fuel type as of Thursday, according to AAA:

Alabama gas prices

Regular: $3.11

Mid-grade: $3.50

Premium: $3.88

Diesel: $3.64

Alaska gas prices

Regular: $4.28

Mid-grade: $4.43

Premium: $4.62

Diesel: $4.16

Arizona gas prices

Regular: $3.93

Mid-grade: $4.24

Premium: $4.53

Diesel: $4.08

Arkansas gas prices

Regular: $3.12

Mid-grade: $3.51

Premium: $3.87

Diesel: $3.64

California gas prices

Regular: $4.83

Mid-grade: $5.03

Premium: $5.19

Diesel: $5.05

Colorado gas prices

Regular: $3.67

Mid-grade: $4.03

Premium: $4.33

Diesel: $3.92

Connecticut gas prices

Regular: $3.63

Mid-grade: $4.11

Premium: $4.50

Diesel: $4.08

DC gas prices

Regular: $3.70

Mid-grade: $4.31

Premium: $4.65

Diesel: $4.24

Delaware gas prices

Regular: $3.36

Mid-grade: $3.84

Premium: $4.11

Diesel: $3.68

Florida gas prices

Regular: $3.31

Mid-grade: $3.72

Premium: $4.04

Diesel: $3.71

Georgia gas prices

Regular: $3.24

Mid-grade: $3.64

Premium: $4.02

Diesel: $3.75

Hawaii gas prices

Regular: $4.73

Mid-grade: $4.93

Premium: $5.20

Diesel: $5.72

Idaho gas prices

Regular: $3.97

Mid-grade: $4.18

Premium: $4.42

Diesel: $3.98

Illinois gas prices

Regular: $3.94

Mid-grade: $4.46

Premium: $4.88

Diesel: $3.90

Indiana gas prices

Regular: $3.40

Mid-grade: $3.90

Premium: $4.34

Diesel: $3.93

Iowa gas prices

Regular: $3.38

Mid-grade: $3.66

Premium: $4.12

Diesel: $3.62

Kansas gas prices

Regular: $3.25

Mid-grade: $3.56

Premium: $3.86

Diesel: $3.58

Kentucky gas prices

Regular: $3.29

Mid-grade: $3.77

Premium: $4.17

Diesel: $3.73

Louisiana gas prices

Regular: $3.09

Mid-grade: $3.48

Premium: $3.84

Diesel: $3.48

Maine gas prices

Regular: $3.61

Mid-grade: $4.01

Premium: $4.41

Diesel: $4.17

Maryland gas prices

Regular: $3.45

Mid-grade: $3.98

Premium: $4.23

Diesel: $3.79

Massachusetts gas prices

Regular: $3.55

Mid-grade: $4.07

Premium: $4.40

Diesel: $4.20

Michigan gas prices

Regular: $3.57

Mid-grade: $4.02

Premium: $4.49

Diesel: $3.89

Minnesota gas prices

Regular: $3.45

Mid-grade: $3.75

Premium: $4.15

Diesel: $3.74

Mississippi gas prices

Regular: $2.98

Mid-grade: $3.37

Premium: $3.72

Diesel: $3.50

Missouri gas prices

Regular: $3.28

Mid-grade: $3.61

Premium: $3.93

Diesel: $3.51

Montana gas prices

Regular: $3.71

Mid-grade: $4.02

Premium: $4.30

Diesel: $4.12

Nebraska gas prices

Regular: $3.35

Mid-grade: $3.55

Premium: $4.01

Diesel: $3.58

Nevada gas prices

Regular: $4.21

Mid-grade: $4.46

Premium: $4.69

Diesel: $4.21

New Hampshire gas prices

Regular: $3.50

Mid-grade: $3.92

Premium: $4.33

Diesel: $4.10

New Jersey gas prices

Regular: $3.47

Mid-grade: $4.00

Premium: $4.26

Diesel: $3.70

New Mexico gas prices

Regular: $3.46

Mid-grade: $3.81

Premium: $4.10

Diesel: $3.88

New York gas prices

Regular: $3.69

Mid-grade: $4.14

Premium: $4.49

Diesel: $4.44

North Carolina gas prices

Regular: $3.251

Mid-grade: $3.64

Premium: $3.99

Diesel: $3.70

North Dakota gas prices

Regular: $3.481

Mid-grade: $3.79

Premium: $4.10

Diesel: $3.83

Ohio gas prices

Regular: $3.36

Mid-grade: $3.81

Premium: $4.24

Diesel: $3.79

Oklahoma gas prices

Regular: $3.22

Mid-grade: $3.55

Premium: $3.83

Diesel: $3.48

Oregon gas prices

Regular: $4.64

Mid-grade: $4.85

Premium: $5.05

Diesel: $4.44

Pennsylvania gas prices

Regular: $3.63

Mid-grade: $4.01

Premium: $4.28

Diesel: $4.30

Rhode Island gas prices

Regular: $3.52

Mid-grade: $4.11

Premium: $4.45

Diesel: $4.19

South Carolina gas prices

Regular: $3.17

Mid-grade: $3.57

Premium: $3.93

Diesel: $3.60

South Dakota gas prices

Regular: $3.51

Mid-grade: $3.65

Premium: $4.13

Diesel: $3.70

Tennessee gas prices

Regular: $3.11

Mid-grade: $3.51

Premium: $3.86

Diesel: $3.61

Texas gas prices

Regular: $3.19

Mid-grade: $3.59

Premium: $3.92

Diesel: $3.39

Utah gas prices

Regular: $3.97

Mid-grade: $4.20

Premium: $4.41

Diesel: $3.76

Vermont gas prices

Regular: $3.61

Mid-grade: $4.03

Premium: $4.45

Diesel: $3.94

Virginia gas prices

Regular: $3.30

Mid-grade: $3.72

Premium: $4.03

Diesel: $3.71

Washington gas prices

Regular: $4.99

Mid-grade: $5.20

Premium: $5.40

Diesel: $4.95

West Virginia gas prices

Regular: $3.40

Mid-grade: $3.73

Premium: $4.02

Diesel: $3.82

Wisconsin gas prices

Regular: $3.43

Mid-grade: $3.89

Premium: $4.31

Diesel: $3.61

Wyoming gas prices

Regular: $3.62

Mid-grade: $3.88

Premium: $4.15

Diesel: $4.14

