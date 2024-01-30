Gas prices: National average snaps downward streak toward $3/gallon

Gas prices in the US have moved back up again, according to AAA, after trending toward $3 a gallon for several weeks.

As of Jan. 30, the national average gas price stood at $3.12 per gallon, with 27 states seeing prices at the pump below $3. The average price of gasoline has been on the decline since September and has dropped by over $0.70 per gallon since September’s peak price of $3.88.

"The national average for gas will likely maintain a glacial grind higher for the immediate future," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a recent statement.

The last time the national average gas price fell below $3 was in May 2021. After waffling around $3.07 in recent weeks, gas prices returned to where they were in December at $3.12 as lower demand for gasoline and slightly higher oil prices raised pump prices.

What determines the price of gas?

More than half of the price consumers pay at the pump comes from crude oil, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Oil demand and the production targets set by the largest oil producers, including the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies (OPEC+), play an important role in gas price fluctuations.

Crude oil costs comprise over half of gas prices. (Energy Information Administration)

Gas prices have largely held steady even as oil prices rallied this month.

Crude oil futures for West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) are up over $5 a barrel this month, settling at $76.68 per barrel on Jan. 29, while Brent (BZ=F) futures also advanced. These moves came after the EIA reported a drop in crude inventories while gasoline supplies increased to a three-year high, potentially indicating softening demand.

Recent events, including Russia cutting its oil exports, have put upward pressure on oil prices. Freezing weather in North Dakota and Texas also curtailed production. However, an oil field in Libya resumed production after protests caused Libya's National Oil Corporation to suspend operations for three weeks.

Meanwhile, the ongoing attacks against vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthis, an Iran-backed rebel group, have become another wild card for oil prices in 2024. Fears of an escalating conflict in the Middle East have caused energy companies to delay and reroute oil shipments.

Story continues

A customer pumps fuel into a vehicle at a gas station on Dec. 12, 2023, in Miami, Florida, as the national average gas price hovers above $3. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

The US and UK conducted another series of retaliatory strikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on Jan. 22. The Houthis have targeted over 23 commercial vessels in recent months, according to Freightos Terminal, a shipping data platform.

At the same time, crude oil prices aren't the only factor driving gas prices. Seasonality, refining capacity, and distribution also influence prices.

Earlier in January, gasoline inventories surged to the highest level in a year, according to the EIA, and they remained higher than expected, highlighting depressed demand. Winter is a seasonally slow season for gasoline, as snowstorms and cold weather impact driving habits.

State and federal gas taxes also contribute to the overall cost of filling up. In California, the state with the highest gas tax, taxes add up to $0.51 of the overall price per gallon, while those in Alaska pay just $0.09 per gallon.

Furthermore, gas prices act as a barometer for how consumers feel about the economy, factor into elections, and contribute to the larger inflation story that prompted the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike campaign.

Click here for in-depth analysis of the latest stock market news and events moving stock prices.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance