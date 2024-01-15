Gas prices rise this week in Greater Cincinnati

Gasoline prices in the Cincinnati area climbed almost 9 cents per gallon last week, raising the average price motorists pay to $2.84.

Dayton saw the region's biggest increase, almost 18 cents per gallon, while prices dropped in Lexington and Louisville. The average price in all three of those cities now stands around $2.80 per gallon.

The price averages are based on a weekly survey of hundreds of gas stations by GasBuddy, a Boston-based company that tracks gas prices nationwide.

Patrick De Haan, an analyst for the company, attributed recent shifts in prices, both up and down, to volatility in the oil industry caused by turmoil in the Middle East and economic concerns in Europe and elsewhere.

Despite the recent increase in prices, the average cost per gallon in Cincinnati is lower now than it was at this time last year, when the average was $3.18. The national average now stands at just over $3 per gallon.

The survey found the cheapest gas in Cincinnati was $2.55 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.59.

