Gas prices see weekend spike in Florida

The pattern for Florida’s gas prices remains somewhat erratic.

AAA said after falling for eight days in a row, prices are on their way back up.

The auto club said the state average for regular gas spiked about 9 cents over the weekend, landing at $3.57 per gallon on Sunday.

Putting things in perspective, motorists filling up on Monday will pay about 3 cents less per gallon than they did one month ago, and a dime less than a year ago.

If your average-sized gas tank is just about empty, expect your wallet to be about $53 lighter when you leave the service station.

But it will still be $20 heavier than when you filled up on June 13, 2022.

That’s when the highest-ever price was recorded in Florida. On that date, drivers paid $4.89 for a gallon of gas.

