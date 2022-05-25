U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.77
    +16.29 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,938.24
    +9.62 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,369.04
    +104.60 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.42
    +20.59 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.99
    +0.22 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.60
    -19.80 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.23 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0053 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7560
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0038 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3120
    +0.4830 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,834.29
    +519.12 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.17
    -7.84 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gas prices: U.S. hasn't built a major refinery 'in 60 years,' expert points out

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CL=F
  • BZ=F

Gas for cars is priced as though crude oil is much higher than $110 per barrel, says one energy expert.

"The prices for gasoline and diesel — even when you're looking at $110 crude, is just sky-high. Basically it's pricing as though crude oil is $200 a barrel," Daniel Dicker, founder of The Energy Word, told Yahoo Finance.

A big component of the energy puzzle has to do with refineries, which operate on margins. The refining business, says Dicker, is far behind and "they really can't catch up at this moment."

"We haven't had a major refinery build in this country in 60 years," he said. "In bad times, refineries are just terrible. I can recall Valero (VLO) trading in the teens. Now it's trading at $125 a share."

"It's not the kind of business that drives new investment in it, so the old investment is there trying to make up in a moment when there's absolutely zero supply and they're running as fast they can."

JPMorgan analysts predict the national average of gasoline could hit $6 per gallon — and go even higher by August.

Oil was trading higher on Wednesday as U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell ahead of the summer driving season.

On Wednesday, West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures inched above $110 per barrel. Brent (BZ=F) crude was also trading slightly higher, above $113 per barrel.

Ines is a markets reporter covering equities. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • World’s Oil-Growth Engine Is About to Slow Despite $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world crying out for more oil, a dusty stretch of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico is one of the only places that can deliver. But even with crude above $100 a barrel, producers in the Permian and other US shale basins are riding the brakes. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherHungary’s Orba

  • This is the photographic evidence presented in a lawsuit over fast-food burger sizes

    Are there legal consequences when restaurants advertise exaggerated versions of their menu items? The photographic evidence from one lawsuit.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Magellan Midstream Partners Is Close to Discovering a Major Upside Breakout

    Magellan Midstream Partners is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes petroleum products. The stock was raised to an "overweight" rating with a $57 price target by a major sell-side firm Wednesday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline into February followed by a modest rise.

  • Shockwaves From Russia’s Aggression Spread Further Through Global Oil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The shockwaves from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are spreading ever further through global oil markets.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomyEuropean refiners have been shunning cargoes of Russia’s Urals grade, a crude variety useful for making

  • Toyota Revs Up Race With Tesla

    The first purpose-built electric vehicle from the world’s best-selling auto brand is an important test case for the industry’s transition to battery technology.

  • Oil prices trim gains after data shows fall in U.S. inventories

    Oil futures trim gains but remained higher after official data shows a fall in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories.

  • Russian oil's Achilles' heel: insurance

    Russia has so far deflected much of the impact of sanctions on its oil trade but the insurance industry threatens to throw a spanner in the works unless Moscow and its customers can plug a gap left by Western underwriters. Insurers from Europe and the United States, which dominate the international marine market, are curtailing coverage for Russian oil tankers, industry sources say, to avoid breaching sanctions imposed in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Top Energy Stocks for June 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Why gas prices keep hitting record highs — and what to expect for Memorial Day road trips

    The cost of crude oil has been rising ever since it tanked at the start of the pandemic.

  • What Correction? These 3 Stocks Have Doubled in 2022

    A broader market correction is having no impact on the stocks of an oil and gas producer, a refiner, and an oilfield services company.

  • Oil Fluctuates as US Fuel Stockpiles Fall Less Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil paired gains after a US government report showed US fuel stockpiles fell at a slower pace and refineries boosted runs to the highest in years, signaling some relief for tight markets. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomyWest Texas Interme

  • Intel spinoff Solidigm to open Rancho Cordova R&D office, lab

    A new technology company with roots in Intel Corp. and South Korean memory chip maker SK hynix has taken office and laboratory space in Rancho Cordova.

  • Wendy's biggest investor looking at acquisition or merger

    The largest investor in Wendy’s Co. is considering an acquisition or a merger. Trian Fund Management LP and affiliate investors, which own 19.4% of the Dublin-based company, Tuesday disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission filing that they are looking for a deal to “enhance shareholder value." Such a deal could include an acquisition or merger.

  • As Bitcoin Price Slides, Older Mining Rigs Are Becoming Less Profitable

    Even as Bitcoin's mining difficulty adjusts downward, the price trend might spell a crisis for retail miners. On the other hand, it could be an opportunity for those looking to buy rigs.

  • Gas prices 'could climb to $6/gal or even higher,' says JPM analyst

    Gas prices could go above $6 per gallon nationwide by August, according to JPMorgan analysts.

  • EASTOWER WIRELESS ANNOUNCES LARGEST NEW 5G SITE BUILD TO DATE FROM A MAJOR NATIONAL OWNED TOWER COMPANY IN THE U.S.

    EasTower Wireless Inc. ("EasTower" or the "Company") (TSXV: ESTW), a US-based provider of next generation wireless communications infrastructure specializing in the construction, installation, and maintenance of 5G and 4G wireless systems, is pleased to announce that it has won another significant new site build from one of the largest national tower owners in the United States (the "Client"). The contract is the largest one received to date.

  • 'Hard to ignore': Which oil stocks to buy if crude prices keep rising

    Scotiabank analysts see "significant value in the energy space," according to a new report.