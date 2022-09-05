Gas Sensor Market worth $2.1 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas sensor market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.1 Billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing air pollution levels and need for air quality monitoring in smart cities and growing adoption of gas sensors in consumer electronics. During the forecast period, increasing integration of gas sensors in HVAC systems and air quality monitors is expected to create growth opportunities for the market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245141093

Browse in-depth TOC on "Gas Sensor Market"

178 – Tables

65 – Figures

285 – Pages

Gas Detector product type to account for larger share of gas sensor market in 2022

Gas detector accounted for a larger share of the gas sensor market in 2021 and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The major application areas of these gas detectors are in the automotive, metal & chemical, oil & gas, food & beverage, mining, medical, and power station industries. Further, the surging adoption of gas detection products and growing product & development strategies from major market players are driving the market growth. For instance, in 2021, Honeywell launched two new Bluetooth-connected gas detectors that can deliver continuous monitoring for dangerous gases even in fog, rain, snow, and other inclement weather conditions, helping facilities keep their oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical, and other workers and industrial sites safe.

Smart cities & building automation application to lead gas sensor market in 2022

Industrial automation to hold high opportunities for gas sensor market compared to other applications in 2022 and 2027. In smart cities, gas sensors can be used for various environmental monitoring applications for monitoring air quality, which includes weather stations and monitoring of the environment at public places. Major gases that are monitored include CO, CO2, SO2, NO, NO2, and VOCs. Earlier, gas detectors were used to detect a single gas; however, modern units detect several toxic or combustible gases or even a combination of both. The HVAC system is used for building applications to monitor and regulate environmental conditions in all types of buildings. Ventilation units are used to control the concentrations of gaseous compositions of indoor air, which is based on measurements carried out using gas sensors. The most common gas sensors used in HVAC systems are CO2, NOx, CO, O2, and VOC. The rising environmental pollution levels and increasingly degrading indoor air quality have created a significant demand for gas sensors for HVAC applications.

Story continues

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=245141093

Market in Asia Pacific to hold significant opportunities for the market during forecast period

Asia Pacific is the leading market for gas sensors in the automotive, infrastructure, consumer electronics, and pharmaceutical industries, with the major demand from China, India, and Japan. The countries of Asia Pacific are witnessing increased demand for gas sensors, and this demand is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as well. Moreover, the rise in the number of smart city projects in countries such as India and China is also leading to increased demand for gas sensors from these countries. Gas sensors are used in several industries such as automotive, oil & gas, chemical, consumer electronics, etc. the region. Among all these, the adoption of gas sensors is projected to be the highest in the consumer electronics industry. According to GSMA (Groupe Speciale Mobile Association) Intelligence, Asia Pacific has the largest number of smartphone users in the world, and advancements in gas sensing technology are expected to lead to the integration of gas sensors with smartphones, smart bands, and tablets. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the gas sensors market in the region.

Major vendors in the gas sensor market include Honeywell Analytics (UK), Amphenol (US), Figaro Engineering (Japan), Alphasense Ltd. (UK), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), Dynament Ltd. (UK), ams AG (Austria), MEMBRAPOR AG (Switzerland), and Senseair AB (Sweden), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=245141093

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Non-dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market by Gas Type (Carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons,others), Application (Monitoring, HVAC, Detection and Analysis), Vertical (Industrial & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Industrial Sensors Market by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Gas Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Flow Sensor, and Humidity & Moisture Sensor), Type, End-user Industry and Region (2021-2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/gas-sensor-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/gas-sensor.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-sensor-market-worth-2-1-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301617755.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets