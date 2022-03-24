U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

Gas Separation Membranes Market by Material Type, Application, Module and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Separation Membranes Market by Material Type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, PS, CA), Application (N2 Generation & O2 Enrichment, HR, CO2 removal, Vapor/Gas Separation, Vapor/Vapor Separation, AD), Module (SW, HF) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas separation membranes market size is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2026 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The overall increase in demand for gas separation membranes in emerging economies such as APAC is driving the global gas separation membranes market. Various regulations regarding carbon capture and storage are driving the growth of the gas separation membranes market. The development of mixed matrix membranes is an opportunity for the gas separation membranes market growth. Commercialization of new and advanced membrane systems are also projected to boost market growth of gas separation membranes.

Polyimide & polyaramide accounted for the largest share amongst other material types in the gas separation membranes market

The polyimide & polyaramide segment is the largest and is also projected to continue this trend till 2026. The key growth driver of the high consumption of this material type is owing to properties such as good permeation rates, good selectivity, high chemical and thermal stability, mechanical strength, and good film-forming properties. Polyimide & polyaramide gas separation membranes are used for separating one or more gases from a gaseous mixture as they exhibit good permeation rates with good selectivity. Polyimide membranes have increased demand for gas separation owing to their superior permeability and stability. Polyimide & polyaramide membranes have increasing demand in carbon dioxide removal application.

Carbon dioxide removal segment accounted for the largest market share amongst other applications in the gas separation membranes market

The carbon dioxide removal segment is the largest consumer of gas separation membranes. Carbon dioxide is commonly found in natural gas, and its separation is necessary to meet pipeline requirements or other specifications. Also, in carbon capture and storage (CCS) processes, carbon dioxide has to be separated from the exhaust gas streams before the subsequent transportation and storage. Membrane gas separation technology is one of the efficient solutions for carbon dioxide removal as it is more compact, energy-efficient, and possibly more economical than conventional technologies, such as solvent absorption. The presence of reservoirs and increasing demand for shale gas drive the demand for carbon dioxide removal, which is further increasing the demand for gas separation membranes in the carbon dioxide removal application.

APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the gas separation membranes market during the forecast period.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for gas separation membranes. This growth is primarily credited to the expanding demand for natural gas, biogas, and other environmentally sustainable energy solutions in developing economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others in the region. Moreover, growth in population and increasing urbanization rate are also driving the industrial growth and energy demand. In addition, growth in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, and government initiatives to attract business investments in industries such as power, oil & gas, packaging, metal processing & fabrication, and electronics are also driving the market for gas separation membranes in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Gas Separation Membranes Market
4.2 Gas Separation Membranes Market, by Material Type
4.3 Gas Separation Membranes Market, by Application
4.4 Gas Separation Membranes Market, by Major Countries
4.5 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Market, by Application and Country, 2020

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Membranes in Carbon Dioxide Separation Processes
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand in Nitrogen Generation and Syngas Cleaning
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Biogas
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Technical Disadvantages Over Other Gas Separation Technologies
5.2.2.2 Plasticization of Polymeric Membranes in High-Temperature Applications
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of Mixed Matrix Membranes
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Upscaling and Commercializing New Membranes
5.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of Gdp
5.4.2 Automotive Industry
5.5 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.5.2 Manufacturers
5.5.3 Distributors
5.5.4 End-Use Industries
5.6 Ecosystem Mapping
5.7 Trade Analysis
5.7.1 Import-Export Scenario of Gas Separation Membranes Market
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Pressure Swing Adsorption (Psa) Technology
5.8.2 Big Data, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Technologies Used in Designing & Optimization of Gas Separation Membranes
5.8.3 Membrane Condenser Technology
5.9 Regulatory Landscape
5.10 Impact of COVID-19 on Gas Separation Membranes Market
5.11 Average Selling Pricing Trend
5.12 Gas Separation Membranes Market: Patent Analysis
5.12.1 Introduction
5.12.2 Methodology
5.12.3 Document Type
5.12.4 Insight
5.12.5 Legal Status of Patents
5.12.6 Top Companies/Applicants

6 Gas Separation Membranes Market, by Module
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hollow Fiber
6.2.1 High Packing Density and Cost-Effectiveness Driving Demand
6.3 Spiral Wound
6.3.1 Spiral Wound Membranes Have Low Capital and Operating Costs
6.4 Plate and Frame
6.4.1 Capability to Handle High Solid Concentrations Driving Demand
6.5 Others

7 Gas Separation Membranes Market, by Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polyimide & Polyaramide
7.2.1 High Chemical and Thermal Stability Driving the Demand
7.3 Polysulfone
7.3.1 High Chemical Resistance and High-Pressure Operations to Drive the Market
7.4 Cellulose Acetate
7.4.1 Cellulose Acetate Membranes Offer Increased Selectivity
7.5 Others

8 Gas Separation Membranes Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment
8.2.1 One of the Major Applications of Gas Separation Membranes
8.2.2 Packaging and Storage
8.2.3 Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication
8.2.4 Electronics
8.2.5 Oil & Gas
8.2.6 Others
8.3 Hydrogen Recovery
8.3.1 Increasing Use of Hydrogen at Industrial Scale Driving Market
8.3.2 Hydrogen Purification in Refineries
8.3.3 Syngas Processes
8.3.4 Hydrogen Recovery from Purge Gas
8.4 Carbon Dioxide Removal
8.4.1 Membranes Provide Energy-Efficient, Compact, and Economical Removal of Carbon Dioxide
8.4.2 Natural Gas
8.4.3 Biogas
8.5 Vapor/Gas Separation
8.5.1 Increasing Demand in Petrochemical Industry Driving the Market
8.6 Vapor/Vapor Separation
8.6.1 Vapor/Vapor Separation is Fastest-Growing Application
8.7 Air Dehydration
8.7.1 Increased Demand for Membrane-Based Dehydration in Industrial Applications Driving Growth
8.8 Others

9 Gas Separation Membranes Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Gas Separation Membranes Market, Key Developments
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020
10.3.1 Air Liquide Advanced Separations
10.3.2 Air Products and Chemicals
10.3.3 Honeywell Uop
10.3.4 Ube Industries
10.3.5 Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V.
10.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)
10.4.1 Star
10.4.2 Pervasive
10.4.3 Emerging Leader
10.4.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.4.5 Business Strategy Excellence
10.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Other Key Players)
10.5.1 Progressive Companies
10.5.2 Responsive Companies
10.5.3 Dynamic Companies
10.5.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (Other Key Players)
10.5.5 Business Strategy Excellence (Other Key Players)
10.6 Competitive Situation & Trends
10.6.1 Product Launches
10.6.2 Deals
10.6.3 Others

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Air Liquide
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
11.3 Honeywell Uop
11.4 Ube Industries
11.5 Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V.
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
11.6 Dic Corporation
11.7 Generon
11.8 Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (Mtr)
11.9 Parker Hannifin Corporation
11.10 Schlumberger Limited
11.11 Other Key Companies
11.11.1 Airrane
11.11.2 Atlas Copco
11.11.3 Borsig Group
11.11.4 Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd.
11.11.5 Evonik Industries Ag
11.11.6 Genrich Membranes Pvt. Ltd.
11.11.7 Grasys Jsc
11.11.8 Gulf Coast Environmental Systems (Gces)
11.11.9 Megavision Membrane
11.11.10 Novamem Ltd.
11.11.11 Permselect
11.11.12 Pervatech Bv
11.11.13 Sepratek Inc.
11.11.14 Theway Membranes
11.11.15 Tianbang National Engineering Research Center of Membrane Technology Co., Ltd. (Tbm)

12 Appendix

