Gas Station Equipment Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Pumps Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas station equipment market estimates a market value of USD 42.7 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 6.03%. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the gas station equipment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing number of investments in the oil and gas industry, especially to encourage the adoption of unconventional energy resources such as CNG will facilitate the gas station equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period. For more highlights on the region - Request a Free Sample Report

Gas Station Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gas Station Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the gas station equipment market by Product (Pumps, Tanks, C-store equipment, Hose, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment - The gas station equipment market share growth in the pumps segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fuel transfer pumps are manufactured according to the type of fuel and depending on the volume of the fuel to be filled, the fuel pumps come in different powers. Some pumps come with fittings, suctions, hoses, and manual or automatic nozzles. Moreover, the sales of fuel transfer pumps are influenced by the growing demand for mobile gas stations. These factors will propel the segment growth during the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request a Free sample report

Gas Station Equipment Market: Major Driver

The increased number of gas stations is one of the factors driving the gas station equipment market growth. There is an increase in the manufacturing of cars, trucks, and other vehicles globally due to increasing disposable income in various regions. Hence, the number of gas stations with alternate fuel dispensing machines is increasing.

Meanwhile, governments have come forward to promote the use of alternate fuels to control pollution. For instance, in 2020, India's Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Ministry announced a plan to open 1000 liquid natural gas stations across the country by 2023.

In addition, in the US, the number of retail convenience stores is also increasing rapidly. Thus, the increasing number of convenience stores will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

Gas Station Equipment Market: Major Trend

The growth of technologically advanced fuel dispensers is one of the key gas station equipment market trends fueling the market growth. Currently, manufacturers are introducing many advanced fuel dispensers in the market, which have an interactive video screen, scanner, customer identification keypad, barcoding, and magnetic card terminal.

Some fuel dispensers also have the facility to identify and record the details of customers. Since each customer is given a unique identification number (UIN), they can keep track of their transactions. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing customized fuel dispensers according to the requirements of retailers. Thus, many gas station owners are replacing their old fuel dispensers with new advanced fuel dispensers. Such an increase in replacement will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & trends - Request a Free Sample Research Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Gas Station Equipment Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Gas Station Equipment Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The high-volume dispensing systems market share is expected to increase by USD 475.67 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.56%.

The cryogenic valve market share is expected to increase by USD 828.94 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Gas Station Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 42.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd., Censtar Science and Technology Corp. Ltd., Dover Corp., Eaton Sales and Service LLC, Green Petrol Station Equipment Industries, Hines Corp., HongYang Group Co. Ltd., Houpu Clean Energy Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Furen Group, Korea EnE Co. Ltd., Lumen Instruments, Mepsan, Peltek India, Piusi Spa, Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH, SPYRIDIS GROUP, Tatsuno Corp., TOMINAGA Co. Ltd., Vontier Corp., and Zhejiang Datian Machine Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio " Industrials Market " Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Tanks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 C-store equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Hose - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co. Ltd.

10.4 Censtar Science and Technology Corp. Ltd.

10.5 Dover Corp.

10.6 Hines Corp.

10.7 Houpu Clean Energy Co. Ltd.

10.8 Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH

10.9 SPYRIDIS GROUP

10.10 Tatsuno Corp.

10.11 Vontier Corp.

10.12 Zhejiang Datian machine Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-station-equipment-market-34-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-pumps-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation---technavio-301618472.html

SOURCE Technavio