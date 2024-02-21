Gas station, restaurant proposed near corner of Newberry and Parker roads. Here's what we know.

A development plan submitted to Alachua County on Feb. 5 could add to growing retail and restaurant offerings west of Interstate 75 and approaching the Jonesville area.

Here's what we know:

Where is the proposed development located?

A 1.23-acre parcel along Newberry Road, just east of Northwest 122nd Street, next to the O2B Kids and directly north of the Noble on Newberry apartment complex.

A development proposal has been submitted to Alachua County that could bring a restaurant and a gas station to this parcel of land off West Newberry Road and Northwest 122nd Street.

Who owns the land?

Records from the Alachua County Property Appraiser's Office show that the land is owned by Lake City-based Prem Enterprise USA LLC, which purchased the property in March 2021 for $2 million. Prem Enterprise USA LLC is listed as owning two other adjacent parcels in the county at 6815 Newberry Road. The two parcels were purchased in 2018 for $2.5 million, and are home to a Chevron gas station.

What's in the development plan?

Plans created by Gainesville-based EDA Consultants show a a gas station with 12 gas pumps surrounded on four sides by various retail buildings. A 3,200-square-foot restaurant space with a 700-square-foot patio is shown to the west of the pumps. A 921-square-foot coffee shop is shown to the north and a 4,000-square-foot convenience store to the east. Plans also call for a 2,200-square-foot liquor store and an additional 8,500 square feet of retail space.

What else is planned for the area?

Plans for an Aldi grocery store on the lot directly east of the proposed gas station development have been approved by the county. Building permits, however, have yet to be issued. The plan, originally submitted in 2022, called for a 20,664-square-foot Aldi store and two retail buildings.

If constructed, it would be the third Aldi store in Alachua County, with the others located at 3773 SW 13th St. and at 3003 Clarke Butler Blvd. in Gainesville.

The fourth parcel on that stretch of Newberry Road remains owned by Parkwood Alachua Land Investments Inc.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County development plan gas station west of Interstate 75