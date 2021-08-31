U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

Gas Turbine Market to Record Growth Worth $ 2.54 bn with Ansaldo Energia Spa and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. emerging as Key Growth Contributors| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas turbine market in the heavy electrical equipment industry is poised to grow by USD 2.54 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the gas turbine market will progress at a CAGR of almost 1.88%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gas Turbine Market by Product, End-user, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The enhanced efficiency and robustness of gas turbines, growth of distributed power generation base, expanding natural gas pipeline networks will offer immense growth opportunities. However, investments in alternate energy sources and volatility in oil and gas prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Gas Turbine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gas Turbine Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Gas Turbine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants of the gas turbine market in the heavy electrical equipment industry. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gas turbine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Gas Turbine Market size

  • Gas Turbine Market trends

  • Gas Turbine Market industry analysis

Gas Turbine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gas turbine market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gas turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gas turbine market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas turbine market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Heavy-duty gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Aeroderivative gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • CCGT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • OCGT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mobility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Ansaldo Energia Spa

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

  • Capstone Green Energy Corp.

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • IHI Corp.

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • OPRA Turbines

  • Siemens AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/gas-turbine-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-turbine-market-to-record-growth-worth--2-54-bn-with-ansaldo-energia-spa-and-bharat-heavy-electricals-ltd-emerging-as-key-growth-contributors-17-000-technavio-reports-301366351.html

SOURCE Technavio

