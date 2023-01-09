Gas turbines market for power industry: Growth opportunities led by Ansaldo Energia Spa and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas turbines market for power industry is forecast to grow by USD 3,356.87 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.05%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth of distributed power generation base, an increase in CCGT power plants, and a focus on the reduction of carbon emissions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Turbines Market for Power Industry 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global gas turbines market for power industry as a part of the global heavy electrical equipment market, which covers products and companies engaged in the manufacture of equipment for the generation, distribution, and transmission of power for fixed-use and large electrical systems.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Centrax Ltd., Cryostar, Doosan Corp., General Electric Co., Harbin Electric Co. Ltd., IHI Corp., JSC The Ural Turbine Works, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, MAPNA Group Co., Motor Sich JSC, OPRA Technologies B.V., Pumori Energy Ltd., Siemens AG, Vericor Power Systems, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by product (heavy-duty gas turbine and aero-derivative gas turbine), technology (CCGT and OCGT), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by product (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Heavy-duty gas turbine

The heavy-duty gas turbine segment was valued at USD 10,055.10 million in 2017 and continues to grow until 2021. The high efficiency of heavy-duty gas turbines has increased their adoption in many power plants. In addition, the significant rise in the demand for power generation across the world is driving the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this gas turbines market for power industry report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gas turbines market for power industry between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gas turbines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gas turbines market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gas turbines market vendors

Gas Turbines Market For Power Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,356.87 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Centrax Ltd., Cryostar, Doosan Corp., General Electric Co., Harbin Electric Co. Ltd., IHI Corp., JSC The Ural Turbine Works, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, MAPNA Group Co., Motor Sich JSC, OPRA Technologies B.V., Pumori Energy Ltd., Siemens AG, Vericor Power Systems, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

