Gas Water Heater Market value worth $7.5 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.
Gas Water Heater Industry is projected to register more than 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, driven by increasing number of city gas distribution projects along with ongoing government initiatives toward reduction of carbon emissions.
Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Global gas water heater market revenue is set to cross USD 7.5 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Ongoing development of gas distribution pipelines coupled with increasing customer preference toward smart and efficient water heating technologies is anticipated to stimulate the product adoption. Moreover, rising number of smart city construction projects along with significant drop in the electricity bills will augment the business landscape.
Increased focus toward infrastructure development of large commercial spaces comprising shopping complexes, airports, along with other public facilities is set to influence the adoption of above 4000 liters capacity units. Enhanced use of the systems across the hospitality industry for hot water jacuzzies and indoor swimming pools will boost the business landscape.
Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/706
Growing concerns toward energy-efficiency and rising carbon emissions is set to augment the gas water heater industry growth. Introduction of government norms and mandates regulating the use of energy efficient heating appliances across all new buildings and public establishments will augment the product installation. Moreover, shifting consumer trends toward gas alternatives owing to uninterrupted power supply will enhance the industry outlook.
Some major findings of the gas water heater market report include:
Strict environment norms & mandates along with introduction of government incentives to augment the use of eco-friendly appliances is set to stimulate the business scenario.
Growing funding programs toward building establishments by world-renowned institutes and privately owned firms including world bank will accelerate the industry statistics.
Growing product demand on account of key advantages comprising PUF insulated coating, Wi-Fi enabled devices, easy installation and after sales services.
Easy availability of gas fuel on account of ongoing O&G exploration and CGD projects will strengthen the business demand.
Key players operating across the market include Rinnai Corporation, Havells India, A.O Smith, Rheem Manufacturing, and Noritz Corporation, among others.
Browse key industry insights spread across 650 pages with 1,500 market data tables & 33 figures & charts from the report, “Gas Water Heater Market Analysis By Capacity (< 30 Liters, 30-100 Liters, 100-250 Liters, 250-400 Liters, > 400 Liters), Product (Instant ,Storage), Application (Residential, Commercial [College/University, Office, Government/Military]), Fuel (Natural Gas, LPG), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/gas-water-heater-market
The natural gas water heater market is set to grow owing to key advantages comprising low operation cost, clean combustion, and mass flow capabilities. Growing research and development activities along with new product developments comprising temperature regulation, remote control, ignition & gas control along with optimized performance will strengthen the industry outlook. Moreover, greater accessibility to gas pipeline networks along with reduction in electricity bills and frequent power outages in the upcoming economies will augment the market trends.
UK gas water heater market is attributed to increasing adoption of hot water equipment on account of extreme climatic conditions. Ongoing mass deployment of systems across remote military and other outdoor applications comprising rooftops and in pavements along with government mandates toward zero emission building will influence the product demand. Further, the key market players are focusing on inorganic growth ventures and smart innovations to achieve product differentiation.
Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/gas-water-heater-market
Browse Related Report:
Solar Water Heater Market Forecasts By Application (Residential, Commercial (Educational Institutes, Offices, Government Buildings, Others), Industrial), System (Thermosiphon, Pumped), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/solar-water-heater-market
About Global Market Insights
Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.
CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com