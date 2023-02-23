Gasification market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing global energy demand is driving market growth significantly - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gasification market will witness a YOY growth of 4.0% between 2022 and 2023. The report is segmented by feedstock (coal, biomass/waste, natural gas, and petroleum), application (chemical, liquid fuel, gaseous fuel, and power), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The gasification market size is estimated to increase by USD 135.21 billion. at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2022 to 2027. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the gasification market was valued at USD 418.82 billion - For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 , Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gasification Market 2023-2027

Gasification market - Vendor insights

The global gasification market is fragmented due to a large number of diverse suppliers. Vendors in the market include companies that own and operate gasification plants and vendors that provide gasification plants. Favorable government regulations favoring the introduction of gasification to reduce CO2 emissions through efficient use of coal reserves will drive market growth and encourage suppliers to develop technologically advanced products. we encourage you to do so. Therefore, competition among providers to capture greater market share through organic and inorganic growth strategies will intensify during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Air Liquide SA

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Andritz AG

CASE GROUP

China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd.

Chiyoda Corp.

EQTEC Plc

General Electric Co.

KBR Inc.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Linde Plc

McDermott International Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

Shell plc

Gasification market - Geographical analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the gasification market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period between 2022 and 2027. Countries such as China and India rely significantly on coal to meet their energy demand. Coal gasification can also be carried out via bioenergy gasification, as biomass alone is not capable of producing enough energy efficiently. The rising demand for energy, the presence of significant coal reserves, and the increasing demand for clean energy technologies will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Story continues

Gasification market - Key segment analysis

The gasification market share growth by the coal segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as providing a way of producing clean chemicals, liquid and gaseous fuels, power, and blends of products using indigenous carbonaceous feedstocks, thus enabling countries to meet their energy security and environmental objectives while using coal. In addition to the environmental benefits, the economic benefits of coal gasification are also boosting the growth of the market.

Gasification market - Key market drivers & challenges

Increasing global energy demand is driving market growth significantly. Demand for electricity is increasing rapidly around the world. As disposable income increases, so does the demand for energy services such as air conditioning, especially in the residential sector. In addition, the use of electric motor systems in industry is also contributing to increased industrial energy requirements. Therefore, the global increase in energy demand is expected to increase the demand for hydrocarbon fuels such as coal, oil, and biomass. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the global gasification market during the forecast period.

High operating and maintenance costs are the main challenges hindering the growth of the market. Incinerators require a large capital investment and are expensive to operate and maintain. Costs vary depending on facility size, local infrastructure condition, design, energy efficiency, and waste management options. As such, incineration requires investment from foreign companies for the installation of purification equipment and the initial installation and maintenance of the work cycle. Similarly, the disposal of solid household waste in landfills is very expensive. Landfill costs vary depending on the geographic location of the landfill. Therefore, the costs and complexities associated with landfill and incineration may limit the adoption of efficient gasification processes and limit the growth of the featured market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this gasification market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gasification market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gasification market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gasification market vendors

Gasification market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 135.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Andritz AG, Basin Electric Power Co., CASE GROUP, China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd., Chiyoda Corp., EQTEC Plc, General Electric Co., KBR Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Linde Plc, McDermott International Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Shell plc, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc., ThermoChem Recovery International Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

