Gasification market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing global energy demand is driving market growth significantly - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gasification market will witness a YOY growth of 4.0% between 2022 and 2023. The report is segmented by feedstock (coal, biomass/waste, natural gas, and petroleum), application (chemical, liquid fuel, gaseous fuel, and power), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The gasification market size is estimated to increase by USD 135.21 billion. at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2022 to 2027. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the gasification market was valued at USD 418.82 billion - For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gasification Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gasification Market 2023-2027

Gasification market - Vendor insights

The global gasification market is fragmented due to a large number of diverse suppliers. Vendors in the market include companies that own and operate gasification plants and vendors that provide gasification plants. Favorable government regulations favoring the introduction of gasification to reduce CO2 emissions through efficient use of coal reserves will drive market growth and encourage suppliers to develop technologically advanced products. we encourage you to do so. Therefore, competition among providers to capture greater market share through organic and inorganic growth strategies will intensify during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Air Liquide SA

  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

  • Andritz AG

  • CASE GROUP

  • China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd.

  • Chiyoda Corp.

  • EQTEC Plc

  • General Electric Co.

  • KBR Inc.

  • Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

  • Linde Plc

  • McDermott International Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

  • Shell plc

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Gasification market - Geographical analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the gasification market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period between 2022 and 2027. Countries such as China and India rely significantly on coal to meet their energy demand. Coal gasification can also be carried out via bioenergy gasification, as biomass alone is not capable of producing enough energy efficiently. The rising demand for energy, the presence of significant coal reserves, and the increasing demand for clean energy technologies will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions: https://www.technavio.com/report/juices-market-industry-analysis

Gasification market - Key segment analysis

The gasification market share growth by the coal segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as providing a way of producing clean chemicals, liquid and gaseous fuels, power, and blends of products using indigenous carbonaceous feedstocks, thus enabling countries to meet their energy security and environmental objectives while using coal. In addition to the environmental benefits, the economic benefits of coal gasification are also boosting the growth of the market.

Download a sample to obtain additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years.

Gasification market - Key market drivers & challenges

Increasing global energy demand is driving market growth significantly. Demand for electricity is increasing rapidly around the world. As disposable income increases, so does the demand for energy services such as air conditioning, especially in the residential sector. In addition, the use of electric motor systems in industry is also contributing to increased industrial energy requirements. Therefore, the global increase in energy demand is expected to increase the demand for hydrocarbon fuels such as coal, oil, and biomass. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the global gasification market during the forecast period.

High operating and maintenance costs are the main challenges hindering the growth of the market. Incinerators require a large capital investment and are expensive to operate and maintain. Costs vary depending on facility size, local infrastructure condition, design, energy efficiency, and waste management options. As such, incineration requires investment from foreign companies for the installation of purification equipment and the initial installation and maintenance of the work cycle. Similarly,  the disposal of solid household waste in landfills is very expensive. Landfill costs vary depending on the geographic location of the landfill. Therefore, the costs and complexities associated with landfill and incineration may limit the adoption of efficient gasification processes and limit the growth of the featured market during the forecast period.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers and challenges impacting the gasification market

What are the key data covered in this gasification market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gasification market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the gasification market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gasification market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The coal gasification market is projected to grow by USD 10.36 billion with a CAGR of 15.73% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (Chemicals, fuels, and power) and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America).

The syngas market size in North America is expected to increase by USD 16.12 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.62%. This report extensively covers market segmentation feedstock (coal, natural gas, petroleum byproducts, biomass, and others).

Gasification market Scope


Report Coverage

Details

Page number

178

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 135.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.0

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Andritz AG, Basin Electric Power Co., CASE GROUP, China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd., Chiyoda Corp., EQTEC Plc, General Electric Co., KBR Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Linde Plc, McDermott International Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Shell plc, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc., ThermoChem Recovery International Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Siemens AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio energy market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global gasification market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Feedstock Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Feedstock

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Feedstock

  • 6.3 Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Biomass/waste - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Natural gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Petroleum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Feedstock

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Liquid fuel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Gaseous fuel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Air Liquide SA

  • 12.4 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

  • 12.5 Andritz AG

  • 12.6 Basin Electric Power Co.

  • 12.7 China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 EQTEC Plc

  • 12.9 General Electric Co.

  • 12.10 KBR Inc.

  • 12.11 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

  • 12.12 McDermott International Ltd.

  • 12.13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 12.14 Shell plc

  • 12.15 Siemens AG

  • 12.16 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

  • 12.17 thyssenkrupp AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

