Gasket And Seal Materials Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence of AB SKF and Boyd Corp. as Key Market Contributors from Diversified Chemicals Industry| Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gasket and seal materials market is poised to grow by USD 14.66 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. The report on the gasket and seal materials market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
View our exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The market is driven by an increase in demand from developing countries, the growing uses of gasket and seal in improving the performance of engineering equipment, and growth in the automotive industry are the key drivers of the market. However, the high replacement cost of gasket and seal and volatility in raw material prices will deter the market's growth in the long run.
Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Electrical and electronics, Oil and gas, and Others), Type (Rubber, Fiber, Silicone, Graphite, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
The gasket and seal materials market covers the following areas:
Gasket And Seal Materials Market Sizing
Gasket And Seal Materials Market Forecast
Gasket And Seal Materials Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
AB SKF
Boyd Corp.
Dana Inc.
EnPro Industries Inc.
Freudenberg SE
HEXPOL AB
Parker Hannifin Corp.
Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.
Tenneco Inc.
Trelleborg AB
Related Reports:
Gasket and Seals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Automotive Seals and Gaskets Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Rubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Silicone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Graphite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AB SKF
Boyd Corp.
Dana Inc.
EnPro Industries Inc.
Freudenberg SE
HEXPOL AB
Parker Hannifin Corp.
Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.
Tenneco Inc.
Trelleborg AB
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/gasket-and-seal-materials-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gasket-and-seal-materials-market-covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis-witnesses-emergence-of-ab-skf-and-boyd-corp-as-key-market-contributors-from-diversified-chemicals-industry-technavio-301375169.html
SOURCE Technavio