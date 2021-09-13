U.S. markets closed

Gasket And Seal Materials Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence of AB SKF and Boyd Corp. as Key Market Contributors from Diversified Chemicals Industry| Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gasket and seal materials market is poised to grow by USD 14.66 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. The report on the gasket and seal materials market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gasket and Seal Materials Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is driven by an increase in demand from developing countries, the growing uses of gasket and seal in improving the performance of engineering equipment, and growth in the automotive industry are the key drivers of the market. However, the high replacement cost of gasket and seal and volatility in raw material prices will deter the market's growth in the long run.

Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Electrical and electronics, Oil and gas, and Others), Type (Rubber, Fiber, Silicone, Graphite, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The gasket and seal materials market covers the following areas:

Gasket And Seal Materials Market Sizing
Gasket And Seal Materials Market Forecast
Gasket And Seal Materials Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AB SKF

  • Boyd Corp.

  • Dana Inc.

  • EnPro Industries Inc.

  • Freudenberg SE

  • HEXPOL AB

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.

  • Tenneco Inc.

  • Trelleborg AB


Related Reports:

Gasket and Seals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Seals and Gaskets Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Rubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Silicone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Graphite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AB SKF

  • Boyd Corp.

  • Dana Inc.

  • EnPro Industries Inc.

  • Freudenberg SE

  • HEXPOL AB

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.

  • Tenneco Inc.

  • Trelleborg AB

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/gasket-and-seal-materials-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gasket-and-seal-materials-market-covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis-witnesses-emergence-of-ab-skf-and-boyd-corp-as-key-market-contributors-from-diversified-chemicals-industry-technavio-301375169.html

SOURCE Technavio

