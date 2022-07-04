U.S. markets closed

Gasket and Seals Market Size to Grow by USD 18.36 billion | 41% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A gasket is a type of static seal that provides a barrier between mating surfaces of mechanical assemblies. Gaskets are used to retain internal pressures; prevent liquids, gasses, and contaminants from escaping from assemblies; and seal two flanges or components that have a flat base. A seal is made up of a combination of materials and is used in pumps, engine parts, and rotating shafts to prevent the leakage of liquids and gases in industrial applications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gasket and Seals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gasket and Seals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

According to the report "Gasket and Seals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.75% in 2021 and will witness a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

For more insights related to market growth, Read our Sample Report

Five Forces Analysis

Threat of new entrants: New entrants are attracted to the market owing to the expansions and developments happening in end-user industries. However, they require significant capital to enter the market and offer products with differentiation. Hence, the threat of new entrants was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The gasket and seals market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AB SKF

  • Aesseal Plc

  • Boyd Corp.

  • Dana Inc.

  • ElringKlinger AG

  • Flowserve Corp.

  • Freudenberg FST GmbH

  • Smiths Group Plc

  • Tenneco Inc.

  • Trelleborg AB

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read a Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the gaskets and seals market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 41% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and India are the two major markets in APAC. The demand for energy and chemicals has increased rapidly in APAC owing to a shift toward urbanization.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution. View our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The automotive segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Gaskets and seals are used to hold together various parts of the automotive assembly. Some of the end-users in this segment are focusing on expanding their presence. Such expansions can also influence the demand for gaskets and seals for automotive applications during the forecast period.

View a Report Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise in adoption of seals and gaskets by the automotive industry is driving the gasket and seals market growth. For example, gaskets are used in the engines of automobiles to maintain the pressure and prevent the leakage of fluids and entry of contaminated particles. Seals are used in bearings, drivelines, steering systems, suspensions, and wheels of automobiles. They are also used in other applications.

Fluctuation in raw material prices and installation issues are challenging the gasket and seals market growth. Changes in raw material prices have an impact on the cost required for manufacturing gaskets or seals. This can lead to fluctuations in the profit margins of companies. The design and installation considerations also pose a challenge to manufacturers.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges impacting the market.

Related Reports:

Logistics Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Robotic Paint Booth Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gasket And Seals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 18.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.75

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AB SKF, Aesseal Plc, Boyd Corp., Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg FST GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., and Trelleborg AB

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AB SKF

  • 10.4 Aesseal Plc

  • 10.5 Boyd Corp.

  • 10.6 Dana Inc.

  • 10.7 ElringKlinger AG

  • 10.8 Flowserve Corp.

  • 10.9 Freudenberg FST GmbH

  • 10.10 Smiths Group Plc

  • 10.11 Tenneco Inc.

  • 10.12 Trelleborg AB

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gasket-and-seals-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-18-36-billion--41-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301579694.html

SOURCE Technavio

