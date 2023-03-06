GasLog Partners LP Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

GasLog Partners LP

Majuro, Marshall Islands, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP), an international owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Partnership’s website, http://www.gaslogmlp.com, in the “Investor Relations” section under “SEC Filings”. Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership’s complete 2022 audited financial statements, free of charge by contacting:

Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is an owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership’s fleet consists of 12 wholly-owned LNG carriers as well as two vessels on bareboat charters, with an average carrying capacity of approximately 159,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership

(NYSE: GLOP) but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.

Contacts:

Robert Brinberg

Rose & Company

Phone: +1 212-517-0810

Email: gaslog@roseandco.com



