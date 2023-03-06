U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,048.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,385.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,319.75
    +8.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.80
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.61
    -1.07 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.20
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.47 (-2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1999
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1340
    +0.3030 (+0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,411.20
    -8.31 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,903.48
    -43.63 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

GasLog Partners LP Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

GasLog Partners LP
·1 min read
GasLog Partners LP
GasLog Partners LP

Majuro, Marshall Islands, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP), an international owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Partnership’s website, http://www.gaslogmlp.com, in the “Investor Relations” section under “SEC Filings”.  Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership’s complete 2022 audited financial statements, free of charge by contacting:

Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com

About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners is an owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership’s fleet consists of 12 wholly-owned LNG carriers as well as two vessels on bareboat charters, with an average carrying capacity of approximately 159,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership
(NYSE: GLOP) but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.

Contacts:

Robert Brinberg
Rose & Company
Phone: +1 212-517-0810
Email: gaslog@roseandco.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Apple, Ciena, and More

    Tesla cuts U.S. prices on the Model S and Model X, Apple stock is initiated at Buy by analysts at Goldman Sachs, Ciena posts adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beats expectations.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst fo

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Near-Term US Stock Market Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson pivoted on the short-term outlook for US stocks, saying the rally may have room to run before earnings headwinds increase.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View“Equity markets

  • Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate crisis deepens

    The digital assets-focused bank said late on Friday that effective immediately it had made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN). Shares of the La Jolla, California-based bank were down more than 4% in premarket trading, while crypto lending peer Signature Bank fell 3%. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global and BTC mining machine maker Ebang International were both down about 1% each.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • I'm Retiring. Can I Live Off the Interest I Made Investing $2 Million?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the stock market rally can keep going, says Morgan Stanley strategist who only recently warned of a death zone.

    Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who warned of a 'death zone' for investors last month, says at least the short term, this rally can keep going.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Big Fund Slashes Stakes in Chip Stocks AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron

    Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest public pension, sold 20% or more of stakes in AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technologies stock in the fourth quarter.

  • Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions that could decide rally’s fate

    Investors await a marquee report on the state of the U.S. labor market, along with testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid rising Treasury yields.

  • How Can I Maximize the Interest I Earn on $100,000?

    If you have $100,000 to invest for income, you can earn anywhere from a fraction of a percentage point to as much as nearly 10% on your money. Some interest-earning investments are guaranteed safe by the U.S. government, others are … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can I Earn on $100,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Forget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View

    (Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 lockdowns gripped the world in 2020, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, made a startling admission: He thought that oil demand might never return to its pre-pandemic peak. But recently, Looney has done an about-face. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to W