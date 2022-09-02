Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market to record USD 4.16 Bn growth -- North America to occupy 38% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 4.16 billion, between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

The global GDI system market is fragmented and comprises some well-established players that manufacture GDI systems. These vendors are continuously working on developing high-quality and durable GDI systems for automotive OEMs and Tier-1 manufacturers.

Some of the prominent vendors in the global GDI system market include Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motonic Corporation, Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanadyne LLC. These vendors have established a sizeable market presence. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) select the vendors based on the degree of superiority and features of their GDI systems. This enables vendors to compete with larger players more effectively, thereby intensifying the competition in the market.

Although the growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing demand for electric vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is segmented as below:

Application

The passenger car segment holds the largest share of the market. The growing demand for SUVs and other premium passenger vehicles is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America will emerge as a key market, occupying 38% of the global market share. The presence of prominent automobile manufacturers such as Ford and General Motors Co. (GM) is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as low gasoline prices, low-interest rates, easy credit, low unemployment rate, the improving labor market, and increasing vehicle leasing activities are supporting the growth of the gasoline direct injection system market in North America.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market vendors

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autocam Corp. Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Carter Fuel Systems LLC, Clean Air Power, DENSO Corp., Ford Motor Co., GP Performance GmbH, Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Liebherr International AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MOTONIC Corp., MSR Jebsen Technologies, Nostrum Energy, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Stanadyne LLC, STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

