U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,874.25
    +17.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,954.00
    +124.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,979.25
    +47.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.10
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.86
    -1.94 (-2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.30
    -9.20 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    -0.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.86
    +2.06 (+8.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9780
    +0.7800 (+0.59%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.66
    +42.75 (+8.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.57
    -14.06 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Gasoline Direct Injection Market Report 2022: Stringent Regulations to Reduce CO2 Emissions Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market

Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market
Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gasoline Direct Injection Market by Engine (I3, I4, V6, V8), Component (Fuel Injector, Rail, Pump, Sensor, ECU), Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV/MPV), Hybrid Vehicles, Technology (Gasoline Turbocharger, GPF) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gasoline direct injection market is estimated to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Stricter emission norms such as Euro VI, BS-VI, and China 6 have compelled OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to adopt gasoline engines. Advancements in vehicle light-weighting, increased efficiency, better fuel economy, and increased horsepower are among the major drivers accelerating the GDI engine market. However, one of the major drawbacks of GDI engines is the high generation of particulate emissions.

Hence, a gasoline particulate filter keeps the particulate emission in check. As a result, using GDI with technologies such as turbochargers and gasoline particulate filters will result in improved performance and cleaner emissions.

HEV has numerous advantages over conventional vehicles, such as less fuel cost, eco-friendly, financial benefits from the government, and higher resale value. The growth of the HEV segment is projected to be seen in the North American and European regions due to their state-of-the-art technology and strict emissions norms. Several countries in these regions provide incentives and tax rebates for purchasing HEV, which helps drive the HEV market in these regions.

For instance, the UK government has announced subsidies for the research and development of lightweight batteries. Policies such as exceptions from road tax, crowding charge waivers, and free car parks at various places have compelled consumers to choose hybrid vehicles. However, in Asia Pacific, this market is in a nascent stage. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are investing a huge amount of money to boost the adoption of HEV.

North America is projected to be the second-largest market for GDI Engines

The number for gasoline direct injection engine demand in North America is rapidly increasing because of the environmental protection measures adopted in these key countries. In addition, with the upcoming stringent emission norms for fuel economy in the region, companies are making efforts to manufacture electric and hybrid vehicles for the domestic market. Recent hybrid vehicle launches from the leading automotive OEMs have promised the growth of this region's gasoline direct injection market. Some of the leading companies that are present in this region are Stanadyne (US), Park-Ohio (US), Soletrac Inc. (US), and GMB (US).

The automotive industry in North America is the second-largest industry in the world. It is dominated by domestic OEMs such as Ford Motor Company (US) and General Motors (US), along with established European and Japanese OEMs. Collaborations between OEMs and Tier-I suppliers in the region could significantly boost the gasoline direct injection market. Stringent emission norms, growing demand for engine downsizing, and rising sales of sedan and luxury vehicles would further boost North America's gasoline direct injection market.

The US is projected to dominate the North America gasoline direct injection market with a value of USD 2,009.7 million by 2027. The US gasoline direct injection market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Tier 3 emission standards were incorporated in May 2017 for passenger cars, light-duty vehicles, medium-duty vehicles, and some heavy-duty vehicles. These norms have reduced the permissible level of NOx by 80% and particulate matter by 70%.

A typical engine in the US is 3.0 L, and more engine downsizing is expected. Rising stringency of emission norms and increasing demand for engine downsizing are driving the adoption of gasoline direct injection in vehicles. The presence of major gasoline direct injection manufacturers in the US and their increasing investments in gasoline direct injection, subsystems, and electronic component developments are other key reasons for the growth of the gasoline direct injection market in the US.

For instance, in February 2022, BorgWarner Inc. developed a new hydrogen injection system. The company is developing hydrogen components for low, medium, and high-pressure environments, including port fuel injection and direct injection solutions. In August 2022, Stanadyne developed a 1,000-bar gasoline direct injection (GDI) fuel injector and a 3,000-bar diesel common rail (DCR) fuel injector. These high-pressure injectors are developed for the Mercedes Benz AMG M177 V8 biturbo engine to enhance engine performance and minimize emissions.

Such developments of the leading companies to increase the injection pressure and the volumetric efficiency in gasoline engines are further expected to drive the growth for gasoline direct injection in the US.

Research Coverage:

The study segments the gasoline direct injection market and forecasts the market size based on engine type (I3, I4, V6, V8, and other engine types), component (electronic control units (ECUs), fuel injectors, fuel rails, fuel pumps, and sensors), vehicle type (hatchback, sedan, and SUV/MPV), hybrid vehicles (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), gasoline support technologies market, by region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, RoW), and region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, RoW).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the major gasoline direct injection manufacturers in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Stringent Regulations to Reduce CO2 Emissions

  • Cost-Effectiveness of Gdi Over Diesel Direct Injection

  • Trend of Engine Downsizing

Restraints

  • High Cost of Gasoline Direct Injections

Opportunities

  • Growing Demand for Hybrid Vehicles

  • High-Pressure Injectors

Challenges

  • System Integration

  • Increased Pm/Pn Emissions

  • High Carbon Deposits

  • Fuel Quality

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

216

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$5.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$7.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Gasoline Direct Injection Market, by Component

7 Gasoline Direct Injection Market, by Engine Type

8 Gasoline Direct Injection Market, by Vehicle Type

9 Gasoline Direct Injection Market, by Hybrid Vehicles

10 Gasoline Support Technologies Market, by Region

11 Gasoline Direct Injection Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Recommendations

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Borgwarner Inc.

  • Denso

  • GMB

  • Hitachi

  • Infineon Technologies Ag

  • Magneti Marelli

  • Mahle Gmbh

  • Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh

  • Stanadyne

  • Stmicroelectronics

  • UCAL Fuel Systems Ltd.

  • Valeo

  • Vitesco Technologies Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6oc4o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, extending the previous day's slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled equities markets and sparked fear about a fresh financial crisis. Brent crude futures fell $1.64, or 2%, to $79.13 a barrel by 1001 GMT. "We see Monday’s developments around the regional U.S. banks as more noise than news for commodity markets, and it should not have any meaningful medium- to longer-term impact," said UBS analyst Carsten Menke.

  • Musk, China's BYD deny report on Tesla ending battery supply cooperation

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD Co Ltd on Tuesday denied a media report that said the U.S. company was ending cooperation with BYD on battery supplies. The Korean Economic Daily on Sunday cited industry sources as saying Tesla had not asked BYD for an additional supply of batteries for certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles after their supply deal expired earlier this year.

  • McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

    Since at least 2009, McKinsey has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the federal agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents.

  • As Charles Schwab Stock Tumbles, Executives Reassure Investors

    Statements from the CFO, CEO, and Charles Schwab himself appear to be reversing Monday’s sharp selloff in the stock.

  • Biden finally glimpses the importance of oil

    Climate activists are howling, but Biden's approval of a new drilling project in Alaska is pragmatic and necessary.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 4 Gold Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

    Despite volatile gold prices weighing on the near-term outlook of the Zacks Mining - Gold industry, one can watch stocks like GOLD, RGLD, AU and AUY backed by their growth prospects.

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $25

  • China Removes All Remaining Curbs on Australian Coal Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- China will allow all domestic companies to import Australian coal, signaling an end to trade restrictions imposed in late 2020.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailurePorts and customs offic

  • JPMorgan, other big U.S. banks flooded with new clients post SVB collapse-FT

    These lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are trying to accommodate such transfer requests by taking extra steps to speed up the normal sign-up process, among other steps, the FT said, citing several people familiar with the matter. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in on Friday to protect the deposits of up to $250,000, but deposits over that amount - which accounted for 85% of SVB accounts - are at risk. Citi declined to comment on the report, while JPMorgan and Bank of America did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Dish hit with $469 million verdict over commercial-skipping technology

    Dish Network LLC must pay $469 million for infringing two patents held by parental-control technology maker ClearPlay Inc related to filtering material from streaming video, a jury in U.S. federal court in Utah has decided. The jury in Salt Lake City reached its decision on Friday in ClearPlay's lawsuit against Dish, finding that Dish's AutoHop feature for skipping commercials on its Hopper set-top boxes is covered by ClearPlay's patents. While jurors found that Dish's technology violated ClearPlay's patent rights, they rejected ClearPlay's contention that Dish copied its technology intentionally.

  • UniCredit shareholders urged to reject CEO Orcel's pay rise

    MILAN (Reuters) -Leading governance adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended shareholders at UniCredit reject a proposed new pay package for CEO Andrea Orcel as well as the bank's new incentive scheme. After urging UniCredit shareholders to vote against Orcel's remuneration when he first joined in 2021, ISS last year noted his package, especially a 15 million euro ($16 million) severance payment, remained of concern, stopping short of calling for a rejection. But two years after hiring the former head of investment banking at UBS, UniCredit is now proposing hiking Orcel's fixed salary by 30% while a corresponding increase in the variable pay would be tied to the group beating financial targets.

  • Is your retirement money safe? Here are the rules.

    Retirement Tip of the Week: Take account of the money you have saved and invested at various firms, and understand your rights. In a letter to the public, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, along with Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said savers at Silicon Valley Bank would have access to their money beginning Monday, and that depositors of Signature Bank would be made whole as well.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Trigger Desperate Fight For Survival In China's EV Market

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Gets Technical Rating Upgrade

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • How to Minimize Taxes on 401(k) Withdrawals

    Maximizing your retirement savings is essential to a secure retirement, and a part of that is minimizing taxes on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday

    China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday as it tries to revive tourism and its economy following a three-year halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. All types of visas will resume from Wednesday.

  • China Stands Almost Alone in Expanding Its Coal Power Fleet

    (Bloomberg) -- China is zigging while the rest of the world is zagging when it comes to coal power. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBeijing rapidly accelerated plans for new coal power plants in th

  • Silicon Valley Bank 'conducting business as usual', new CEO says

    Earlier in the day, the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation had tapped former Fannie Mae head Mayopoulos as CEO of the newly created entity, named Silicon Valley Bank N.A, after the regulator took control of SVB following its collapse that crippled stocks and triggered concerns of a contagion throughout global markets. The regulator transferred all deposits of Silicon Valley Bank to this newly created bridge bank and had said all depositors will have access to their money beginning Monday morning.