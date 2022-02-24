U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

Gasoline Generator Market to be worth US$ 994.6 Million by the year 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

·8 min read
Accelerating Sales of Portable Gasoline Generators as Demand for Noise and Weight Reduction Prevails

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gasoline Generator Market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 768.8 Mn in 2022.

A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the Gasoline Generator Market includes global industry analysis 2014 - 2021 and opportunity assessment 2022 - 2029. The report inspects into the gasoline generator market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Attribute

Details

Gasoline Generator Market Estimated Size in 2022

US$ 768.8 Mn

Gasoline Generator Market Projected Size in 2029

US$ 994.6 Mn

Gasoline Generator Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021)

3.3%

Gasoline Generator Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029)

3.7%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1563

As per the findings of the report, the global gasoline generator market is likely to experience considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to several dynamic factors, such as rising demand from residential and commercial sectors for running small power loads in case of power outages.

The global gasoline generator market is estimated to be valued at US$ 768.8 Mn in 2022, and is expected to register healthy growth of 3.7% during the period 2022-2029. This growth is prominently driven by the growing construction industry. The market for gasoline generators across the globe is highly competitive and small players in the market have to struggle to gain share in the market.

Companies have to adopt product innovation as a key strategy to maintain competitive edge, as new product innovations can provide significant growth opportunities in the market. Noise and weight reduction in portable gasoline generators can be opportunistic; development of products within affordable price bracket can result in high penetration into residential sector.

North America to Capture Significant Market Share

There has been substantial growth in the U.S. construction industry over the recent past. As per the U.S. Census Bureau, there has been significant growth in non-residential construction spending. It is also estimated that this particular segment will grow rapidly over the forecast period.

With the growing construction industry, rise in the preference for portable generators (for standby backup power) is expected to surge the demand for gasoline generators over the forecast period. Since 2010, there has been a continuous rise in the U.S. non-residential construction spending with an annual growth rate of ~5-6%, which is likely to boost the demand for gasoline generators in upcoming years.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1563

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Historical Data Available for

2014-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

The U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Power Output, Type, Application, End Use, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Kohler Co.

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• Generac Power Systems, Inc.

• SGS Engineering (UK) Ltd.

• Hyundai Power Equipment

• Stephill Generators Ltd.

• Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

• Champion Power Equipment, Inc.

• Others

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, brand share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, Strategic Growth Initiatives

Buy Now

Gasoline Generator Market Report Study

Commercial Sector to Remain Key Consumer of Gasoline Generators

A robust market trajectory is foreseen for the gasoline generator market. Commercial and residential sectors spearheading usage of portable generators are likely to remain prominent end users of gasoline generators.

  • Gasoline generators that produce power output in the range of 3,000 watts to 5,000 watts are projected to register prominent growth in upcoming years. Gasoline generators that come under this category are utilized in several end-use sectors in case of power failures.

  • Portable gasoline generators are most-widely utilized generator sets across the globe, which provide electricity by running a gasoline-powered engine. Portable generators are not permanently installed and can be moved from one place to another easily. Portable gasoline generators are available in various sizes depending on the power output.

  • Gasoline generators are primarily utilized for standby backup power applications across several end-use sectors, such as residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural, among others. The standby backup power application accounts for a major share in the gasoline generator market.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1563

Gasoline Generator Market: Vendor Insights

The report titled gasoline generator market highlights some of the key market participants, who are well-known market players and have established themselves as prominent stakeholders in the global gasoline generator market.

Some of the examples of key players in the global gasoline generator market are Kohler Co., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Generac Power Systems, Inc., SGS Engineering (UK) Ltd., Hyundai Power Equipment, Stephill Generators Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and Champion Power Equipment, Inc., among others.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights - Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Gas Insulated Substation Market - According to the latest Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, sales in the gas insulated substation market are expected to top US$ 12.5 Bn by 2021. Growth outlook remains positive as the market is assessed to register 5.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Compression Gas Spring Market - According to latest research by Future Market Insights, Compression Gas Spring is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031 with an anticipated CAGR of over 6% for the same period.

Integrated Gas System Market - Integrated gas system are used for maintaining the gas flow and its mixtures in manufacturing processes. Such as for mixing, purging, and by configuring discreet components in manufacturing process.

Flue Gas Analyzer Market - Flue gas analyzers are industrial equipment that are used for analyzing the emitted gas from flue or stack by various industries. Flue gas analyzers are used for measuring the concentration of various gas poison index, losses, efficiency, and the excess amount of air.

Multifuel Gas Turbine Market - Gas turbine or combustion turbines work on the principal of internal combustion engine. Gas turbines are comprised of three main parts, namely compressor, turbine, and combustion chamber.

Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine Market - Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machines are commonly used in food and beverage packaging, to remove atmospheric impurities by pumping out the air completely during packaging.

Gas Insulated Switchgears (GIS) Market - Electricity is a green source of power, which has gained significant importance in the modern life. Most of the home appliances, industrial machineries, trains and many other systems rely on electrical supply.

Charging Nitrogen Gas Systems Market - Nitrogen is the cheapest & most easily available gas in the market as compared to other gases such as hydrogen, oxygen and other inert gases, which makes the charging nitrogen gas systems useful for charging accumulators with nitrogen gas and thus acts as one of the major factors fuelling the growth of global charging nitrogen gas systems market.

Flue Gas Desulphurization Market - The global flue gas desulphurization market is expected to register a CAGR of 3% during the forecast years of 2020 and 2030. The growing need to fight the air pollution battle has boosted the demand for flue gas desulphurization (FGD) systems.

Screw Conveyor Market - According to latest research findings, Screw Conveyor market is expected to record 6%-8% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Demand for the product will witness higher growth recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gasoline-generator-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/gasoline-generator-market


