Gaspé community to benefit from enhanced, accessible multi‑purpose centre thanks to Government of Canada support

CED grants nearly $300,000 to the Centre de ski Mont‑Béchervaise to improve its facilities.

Shared public spaces are at the heart of Canada's communities. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces saw a significant fluctuation in use as Canadians took precautions to protect themselves from COVID‑19.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‍–Les Îles‍-de‑la‍-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non‑repayable contribution of $294,391 for the Centre de ski Mont‑Béchervaise under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to upgrade its multi‑purpose centre and make it accessible.

The Centre de ski Mont‑Béchervaise offers sports, cultural and outdoor activities year‑round to the local population and tourists. The organization manages the main building, which belongs to the Ville de Gaspé and is located at the foot of the mountain, and offers alpine ski activities during the winter. The site also provides pedestrian and mountain biking trails and outdoor concert spaces during the summer months. The CED support will make it possible to upgrade the shared spaces in the community building, as well as increase accessibility for people with reduced mobility. The project to modernize the multi‑purpose centre is stimulating local economic growth, improving residents' quality of life, and promoting social inclusion.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well‑being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of local communities and their shared spaces.

"This work to upgrade the Centre de ski Mont‑Béchervaise's community building represents excellent news for citizens and tourists in the Gaspé region! This project being supported by CED will make it possible to improve the centre and make it more accessible, so that all residents and visitors can benefit from it. This assistance attests to our government's commitment to help tourism stakeholders in Quebec's regions."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"After helping SMEs resume their operations, we are now investing in shared public spaces. Our support for the Centre de ski Mont‑Béchervaise's project demonstrates our government's commitment to boost economic development in communities across all regions. Upgrading the main building will vitalize the community by providing it with a more modern multi‑purpose centre accessible to people with reduced mobility. Without a doubt, residents will make it their own and their quality of life will be enhanced as a result. Congratulations on this exciting project for the city of Gaspé!"

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‍–Les Îles‑de‑la‑Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"Canadian tourism remains one of the sectors most affected by the COVID‑19 pandemic. We will work with organizations in these difficult times so they can receive the assistance they need to offer innovative products and services, gain momentum, and prosper, while making safety an absolute priority. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"The Centre de ski Mont‑Béchervaise is really pleased to receive support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions and the Ville de Gaspé to modernize the chalet's facilities. This work will make it possible to provide a more inclusive sports and cultural experience, by enhancing the building's accessibility, among other things."

Gaëlle Vivier, Executive Director, Centre de ski Mont‑Béchervaise

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

