Gastops Receives Investment from Raytheon Intelligence & Space for Collaborative Research & Development with Pratt & Whitney

Investment made possible by Canadian Industrial and Technological Benefits Program

OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gastops Ltd. today announced that it has received an investment from Raytheon Intelligence & Space under Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) program. The funding will support a multi-year research and development collaboration with Pratt & Whitney to develop the next generation of critical equipment intelligence solutions for commercial and military aircraft engines.

Both Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon Intelligence & Space are businesses of Raytheon Technologies.

Gastops has been enabling Pratt & Whitney's advanced diagnostics and engine monitoring solutions with MetalSCAN online Oil Debris Monitors (ODM) since their introduction to the F119 engine, which powers the F-22 Raptor, in the early 1990's. MetalSCAN technology has been included in major Pratt & Whitney engine developments including the F135 for the F-35 Lightning II and the GTF commercial engine family. This investment will fund the development of an advanced version of the ODM with increased sensitivity and reliability.

For Gastops' Adam Oszmian, Product Manager for MetalSCAN, this collaboration will revolutionize oil debris monitoring technology. Adam articulates, "We are eager to continue our partnership and to advance oil debris monitoring of critical oil wetted components. This investment in ODM will result in a significant improvement in prognostic health monitoring that will enable maintenance planning as well as reduce the through life maintenance costs of an engine, gearbox or transmission."

The collaboration will also drive advancement in Gastops' revolutionary ChipCHECK product line for portable debris analysis. Already deployed by airlines, maintainers, and military operators worldwide to reduce engine maintenance turnaround time, the instrument will be validated for inclusion in Pratt & Whitney engine maintenance programs.

Story continues

Additionally, an advanced version of ChipCHECK will be developed with increased performance to provide analysis capabilities currently dependent on laboratory-based systems.

Says Stephane Daviault - Gastops Product Manager, "We are very excited to be jointly working with Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon Intelligence & Space to incorporate the ChipCHECK product line into the maintenance practice for operators of the PW2000, PW4000, V2500 and the GTF engines. ChipCHECK adds significant benefits by providing key decision-making data when and where you need it! The new version will be a major advancement in portable debris analyzer platforms that will enable Gastops to address the future prognostic needs of our customers."

"Pratt & Whitney has deep roots in Canada with more than 6,000 employees across seven facilities and a long history of collaboration with the Canadian aerospace industry on our commercial and military products," said Lisa Finklestein, Director, International Customer Solutions for Pratt & Whitney. "We look forward to working with the Gastops team on these projects to continue advancing engine diagnostic and health monitoring capabilities for multiple product applications."

"This program is the continuation of our long-standing partnership with Pratt & Whitney," says Shaun Horning, President & CEO of Gastops. "Through our successful support of multiple commercial and military engine programs with our MetalSCAN technology, we will be expanding our current product offering with Pratt & Whitney to include our at-line quantitative debris analysis offering, ChipCHECK. All projects will be completed over the next four years and will result in the expansion of our Engineering and Research technical teams. This ITB program represents a great opportunity for us to advance our technology and contribute to the future of the aerospace market."

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. Gastops has been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979.

www.gastops.com

Media Contact:

Ruth Kearnan

rkearnan@gastops.com

+1 (613) 744-3530

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gastops-receives-investment-from-raytheon-intelligence--space-for-collaborative-research--development-with-pratt--whitney-301500240.html

SOURCE Gastops