Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Favorable initiatives & Increasing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Diseases| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 188.19 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.63% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for gastrointestinal bleeding treatment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The high adoption of technology, increasing prevalence and incidences of GI diseases, growing geriatric population, and the growing presence of prominent vendors that develop endoscopic devices will facilitate the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market Analysis Report by Product (Endoscopic mechanical devices, Endoscopic thermal devices, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market growth are the favorable initiatives and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases. The increasing prevalence of esophageal, colorectal, gastric cancers and colon polyps will further augment the growth of the market. For instance, as per the CDC, about 3.5 million adults were screened for colorectal cancer in 2018. Similarly, awareness about GI bleeding increased among physicians and patients has increased over the last few years. In addition, various countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK have implemented screening initiatives. Moreover, governments, private institutions, and leading vendors have intensified their awareness campaigns for gastrointestinal diseases. For instance, Olympus, a key market vendor, has designated the month of March every year as Colon Cancer Awareness Month and organizes various awareness programs. Such factors will boost the market growth in the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market growth is the high treatment costs. This makes market penetration difficult, especially in price-sensitive markets such as developing and emerging economies. Even in developed countries, small hospitals and private physician's clinics may not opt for endoscopic kits due to budget constraints. Equipment maintenance is another factor that adds to the financial burden of end-users. Surgeons in developing and emerging countries are still reluctant to choose endoscopic surgeries owing to their high price. Advances in endoscopic procedures have increased the prices of endoscopic systems, making treatments unaffordable for most patients in developing economies. The high cost of the procedure and lack of reimbursement in developing economies will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Players:

The gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development (R and D) to compete in the market.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Conmed Corp.

Cook Group Inc.

EndoClot Plus Inc.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corp.

OVESCO ENDOSCOPY AG

STERIS Plc

University Hospitals

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Endoscopic mechanical devices - size and forecast 2021-2026

Endoscopic thermal devices - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 188.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.73 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., EndoClot Plus Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., OVESCO ENDOSCOPY AG, STERIS Plc, and University Hospitals Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Endoscopic mechanical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Endoscopic thermal devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Boston Scientific Corp.

10.4 Conmed Corp.

10.5 Cook Group Inc.

10.6 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

10.7 Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

10.8 Medtronic Plc

10.9 Olympus Corp.

10.10 OVESCO ENDOSCOPY AG

10.11 STERIS Plc

10.12 University Hospitals

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

