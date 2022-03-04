ReportLinker

Major companies in the gastrointestinal drugs market include Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Otsuka Holdings Co. ltd. , Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. , Bausch Health Companies Inc.

New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241982/?utm_source=GNW

, Sanofi S.A, Procter & Gamble and Daiichi Sankyo Company.



The global gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to grow from $71.85 billion in 2021 to $75.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $86.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.6%.



The gastrointestinal drugs market consists of sales of gastrointestinal drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce gastrointestinal drugs to treat gastrointestinal diseases such as ulcerative colitis, diverticular disease, perianal infections, anal fissures, hemorrhoids, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome. The key gastrointestinal diseases drug categories include Anti-peptic agents (antacids, antagonists, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Sucralfate, and Misoprostol), antiemetics, adsorbents, anticholinergics, opiates, intestinal flora modifiers, emollient/surfactants, hyperosmotic, saline, and simulant/irritant.



The main types of gastrointestinal drugs are antacids, antiulcerants, antiobesity, antiemetics and antinauseants and antidiarrhoeals.Antacids are medications that counteract (neutralise) stomach acid to relieve indigestion and heartburn.



The different types include pharmaceutical drugs, and biologics.The drugs are administered through oral, parenteral, and others that are classified into branded and generic drugs.



The various mode of purchase includes prescription-based drugs and over-the-counter drugs which are distributed by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores and others.



North America was the largest region in the gastrointestinal drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The aging population profile of most countries will contribute to the growth of the gastrointestinal drugs market.The increase in patient pool due to rising geriatric population globally, will contribute significantly to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



According to the WHO, by 2030, one in every six people on the planet will be 60 or older. The proportion of the population aged 60 and up will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.2 billion by 2050. This rise in the geriatric population increased the demand for medical care and drove the healthcare expenditure. This will led to increased demand for pharmaceuticals products, significantly impacting market growth during this period.



During the forecast period, the growth of the gastrointestinal drugs market will be restrained by patent expiration of branded gastrointestinal drugs.In general, pharmaceutical companies invest a large sum of money in the drug development process and patents.



During the patency period, the company holding the patent holds exclusivity for the manufacturing and distribution of drugs.Post expiration of patency, generic versions of the drugs are manufactured by other companies with prices much lower than the original branded drugs.



Overall, this will negatively impact the growth of the market in terms of value.



Major companies in the gastrointestinal drug industry are investing in making oral capsules of macromolecular drugs for gastrointestinal diseases for making the drug more effective.Macromolecular drugs, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies, form a new class of drugs which can treat diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, such as inflammatory bowel disease.



These macromolecular drugs are usually injected and only a fraction of the administered dose reaches the disease sites in the gastrointestinal tract.Thus, major companies such as Eli Lilly have been increasingly investing in making oral capsules for macromolecular drugs.



The company invested $5 million to enter into a collaboration with Entrega to study the oral delivery of complex molecules, such as peptides to combat gastrointestinal diseases.



The countries covered in the gastrointestinal drugs market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241982/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



