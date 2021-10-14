Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Size, Growth, And Drivers As Per The Business Research Company's Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global gastrointestinal drugs market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to -2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s global gastrointestinal drugs market report, the market will be driven by the introduction of a new model of the GI tract. Developing drugs that can be easily absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract is a particular challenge. MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) engineers have devised a way to speed up the development of new drugs by rapidly testing how well they are absorbed in the small intestine. Currently, the most widely used industrial approach is to test formulations — different combinations of drugs and excipients — in human colorectal cells. However, to replicate the intestine more accurately, on April 27, 2020, the MIT team decided to take large sections of a mammalian GI tract and try to keep the tissue alive for a prolonged period. Therefore, low drug discovery costs and accurate results generated from these technologies is expected to drive the gastrointestinal drugs market.



The global gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to grow from $46.68 billion in 2020 to $48.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The change in the gastrointestinal drugs market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The gastrointestinal therapeutics market size is expected to reach $62.19 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The global gastrointestinal drugs market is fairly fragmented, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 51.88% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Takeda Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health, and AstraZeneca Plc.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Antacids, Antiulcerants, Vitamin And Minerals, Antiobesity, Antiemetics And Antinauseants, Antidiarrhoeals), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery covers major gastrointestinal drugs companies, gastrointestinal drugs market share by company, gastrointestinal drugs manufacturers, gastrointestinal drugs market size, and gastrointestinal drugs market forecasts. The report also covers the global gastrointestinal drugs market and its segments.

TBRC’s gastrointestinal drugs market report is segmented by type into antacids, antiulcerants, antiemetics and antinauseants, antidiarrheals, and others. The antiulcerants was the largest segment of the gastrointestinal drugs market segmented by type, accounting for 51.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the others segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gastrointestinal drugs market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2020-2025.

The gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to be positively impacted by the new emerging drug delivery methods. Innovative pharmaceutical approaches are being explored to improve regional drug targeting in the GI tract, with the majority still in the infancy stages of translational development. For example, the use of multi particulate dosage systems, such as nanoparticles, has shown promising results in improving gastrointestinal drug delivery compared to single-unit dose formulations. Effective translation will depend on rational dosage form design to enable improvements in gastrointestinal drug delivery for the treatment of both systemic diseases and local gastrointestinal diseases. Along with these advancements, ingestible biosensors that can reside in the body for long periods of time hold the promise of radically transforming drug delivery and clinical treatment and evaluation. Such devices could be used to sense conditions in hard-to-reach places, like the gastrointestinal tract. These new methods are expected to drive the GI drugs market in the forecast period.

North America is the largest region in the gastrointestinal drugs market, accounting for 47.6% of the total in 2020. It is followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the gastrointestinal drugs market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.6% and 8.3% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by the Middle East and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 7.7% and 6.7% respectively during 2020-2025.

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide gastrointestinal drugs market overviews, gastrointestinal drugs market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, gastrointestinal drugs market segments and geographies, gastrointestinal drugs market trends, gastrointestinal drugs market drivers, gastrointestinal drugs market restraints, gastrointestinal drugs market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

