Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 1.08 Bn, Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.08 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market 2022-2026
Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The growing geriatric population is driving the market growth. An increase in age leads to a rise in the risk of diseases. However, factors such as the rising number of treatment options available for indications such as cancer and advances in healthcare infrastructure have increased life expectancy across the world. Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil have some of the fastest-growing geriatric populations. Factors such as a large population and rapid advances in healthcare infrastructure are expected to further contribute to geriatric population growth in these countries. These factors, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: High treatment costs are challenging market growth. specialty drugs, including GLEEVEC, STIVARGA, and SUTENT, account for approximately 70% of the market revenue. For instance, treatment using GLEEVEC costs USD 110,000 to USD 120,000 per year or USD 9,000 to USD 10,000 per month. The manufacturing and R&D processes for these are complex, which compels vendors to sell these drugs at high prices. Hence, many patients without access to health insurance or patient assistance programs hesitate to adhere to treatment regimens. These factors are expected to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By route of administration, the market has been segmented into oral and parenteral. The oral segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of large pharmaceutical vendors such as Bayer, Novartis, and Pfizer.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. North America has the world's largest pharmaceutical market, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Ascentage Pharma Group International

  • AB Science SA

  • Bayer AG

  • Blueprint Medicines Corp

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Immunicum AB

  • NATCO Pharma Ltd.

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Inc.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Xencor Inc.

  • Arog Pharmaceuticals Inc

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

NTRK Fusion Gene Positive Advanced Solid Tumor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The NTRK fusion gene-positive advanced solid tumor market share is expected to increase by USD 126.71 million from 2021 to 2026.

Blood Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The blood market share is expected to increase by USD 1.82 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.08 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

5.43

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, France, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ascentage Pharma Group International, AB Science SA, Bayer AG, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Immunicum AB, NATCO Pharma Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Xencor Inc., and Arog Pharmaceuticals Inc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

  • 5.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ascentage Pharma Group International

  • 10.4 Bayer AG

  • 10.5 Blueprint Medicines Corp

  • 10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 10.7 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • 10.8 Immunicum AB

  • 10.9 Novartis AG

  • 10.10 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.11 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • 10.12 Xencor Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market 2022-2026
Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gastrointestinal-stromal-tumors-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-08-bn-growing-geriatric-population-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301643551.html

SOURCE Technavio

