Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 1.08 Bn, Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver: The growing geriatric population is driving the market growth. An increase in age leads to a rise in the risk of diseases. However, factors such as the rising number of treatment options available for indications such as cancer and advances in healthcare infrastructure have increased life expectancy across the world. Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil have some of the fastest-growing geriatric populations. Factors such as a large population and rapid advances in healthcare infrastructure are expected to further contribute to geriatric population growth in these countries. These factors, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Market Challenge: High treatment costs are challenging market growth. specialty drugs, including GLEEVEC, STIVARGA, and SUTENT, account for approximately 70% of the market revenue. For instance, treatment using GLEEVEC costs USD 110,000 to USD 120,000 per year or USD 9,000 to USD 10,000 per month. The manufacturing and R&D processes for these are complex, which compels vendors to sell these drugs at high prices. Hence, many patients without access to health insurance or patient assistance programs hesitate to adhere to treatment regimens. These factors are expected to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By route of administration, the market has been segmented into oral and parenteral. The oral segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of large pharmaceutical vendors such as Bayer, Novartis, and Pfizer.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the gastrointestinal stromal tumors therapeutics market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. North America has the world's largest pharmaceutical market, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
Ascentage Pharma Group International
AB Science SA
Bayer AG
Blueprint Medicines Corp
Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc
Immunicum AB
NATCO Pharma Ltd.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Inc.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Xencor Inc.
Arog Pharmaceuticals Inc
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.08 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.43
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, France, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ascentage Pharma Group International, AB Science SA, Bayer AG, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Immunicum AB, NATCO Pharma Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Xencor Inc., and Arog Pharmaceuticals Inc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
