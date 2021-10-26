U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

GATC Health Corp chooses Syndi Health to accelerate artificial intelligence training and advance personalized medicine

·3 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndi Health and GATC Health Corp today announced they have entered a development agreement, which could accelerate GATC Health's product development and publication release timelines by as much as 50 percent. Syndi Health is a UK-based developer of a digital health platform that aims to improve the way we measure and manage our health. US-based GATC Health Corp utilizes proprietary artificial intelligence to advance personalized, predictive medicine.

GATC Health&#39;s patented AI helps detect diseases earlier and create safer, more effective drugs by mimicking the complex interactions of human biology.
GATC Health's patented AI helps detect diseases earlier and create safer, more effective drugs by mimicking the complex interactions of human biology.

"The team at Syndi has advanced data review and analysis capabilities that complement our technology," noted Ian Jenkins, chief scientific officer with GATC Health. "Those skills, combined with their access to unique and extensive datasets particular to our goals, makes Syndi the obvious choice as a partner to enhance our AI training. This relationship with Syndi supports GATC Health's best-in-class multiomic data to advance our disease detection and treatment development initiatives, particularly for our diabetes and heart health programs."

GATC Health's mission is to detect diseases earlier with greater accuracy and to help develop safer, more effective drugs. The company accomplishes these goals utilizing its proprietary artificial intelligence platform, which "thinks" like human biology. Analyzing billions of complex interactions in minutes, GATC Health helps its partners achieve their goals faster, more cost-effectively, and with greater accuracy.

"We are very pleased that GATC Health, a company that we believe is at the forefront of disease detection and drug discovery, has chosen Syndi's platform for their data analytics needs," stated Ben Lakey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Syndi. "We are excited to offer our technology to contribute to their groundbreaking work in personalized, predictive medicine."

About GATC Health

GATC Health is a pioneering technology company using whole genome analysis and disruptive multiomics-based artificial intelligence to revolutionize disease detection and drug discovery. GATC's patented technologies deliver enormous reductions in risk, time and costs for its partners and customers. GATC Health's innovations accelerate the healthcare's transition to individualized medicine. For more information about GATC Health, visit http://www.GATCHealth.com.

About Syndi Ltd.

Syndi Ltd. believes that smartphone engagement and digital behavioural data provide the greatest opportunity to improve the way we measure and manage our health. By leveraging technology and research, we can help people change their behaviours to improve their health. Syndi provides effective and accessible support that adapts to each individual's unique circumstances and needs. Ultimately, we intend to build the world's most engaging and accessible digital health recommendation platform.

Disclaimer

The information set forth herein is presented for informational purposes only and should not be deemed an offer to sell securities. This presentation contains information which the Company believes to be correct, including certain financial information and projections, but the Company does not guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. The Company reserves the right to modify or amend the information contained herein.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gatc-health-corp-chooses-syndi-health-to-accelerate-artificial-intelligence-training-and-advance-personalized-medicine-301408998.html

SOURCE GATC Health

