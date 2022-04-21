U.S. markets closed

GATC Health Enters Oncology Drug Market with "Prodrugs for Cancer Treatment" Patent Application

·3 min read

IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health, a biotech company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence and advanced multiomics, today announced it has filed a patent application for an innovative new prodrug designed to safely cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for cancer treatment. This breakthrough, produced by the company's revolutionary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ AI platform, signals GATC Health's entrance into the oncology drug discovery market.

GATC Health&#39;s patented AI helps detect diseases earlier and create safer, more effective drugs by mimicking the complex interactions of human biology. (PRNewsfoto/GATC Health)
GATC Health's patented AI helps detect diseases earlier and create safer, more effective drugs by mimicking the complex interactions of human biology. (PRNewsfoto/GATC Health)

GATC Health's unique new prodrug is designed to stimulate programed cell death in malignant cancer tissue.

Prodrugs are biologically inactive compounds which are metabolized in the body to produce a drug. Examples include aspirin, Plavix, and Prednisone. GATC Health's unique new prodrug is designed to stimulate programed cell death in malignant cancer tissues and may serve as an effective therapeutic against glioblastoma brain tumors.

This novel mechanism of treatment has not been possible previously due to the difficulty of delivering and specifying the drug target interactions and has potential for an enhanced safety profile and improved selectivity. Additionally, this new prodrug format may considerably reduce the collateral damage caused by previous iterations of chemical agents used to treat cancers. The company expects this format to lead to many other breakthroughs in novel cancer therapeutics.

"I am very excited that we are continuing to expand our portfolio at GATC Health and entering in oncology with this innovative platform to meet unmet needs of cancer patients," stated Preetaman Wadhwa, the company's Chief Marketing Officer. "Glioblastoma accounts for half of all the cancerous brain tumors in adults. We see about 12 to 18 months average survival time for these patients with only 5% of patients surviving more than five years, highlighting the unmet need for innovation for these patients. Our new prodrug has the potential to differentiate between glioblastoma cells and healthy neuron growth, preventing replication of cancer cells for glioblastoma. This new technology may also be used for other tumors. Global spending on therapeutics and supportive care of cancer is continuing to grow and be is expected to reach $200 billion in 2022. With growing incidence of cancer in patients, oncology is the focus area for the 10 largest pharma companies, and we are looking forward to partnering with them to bring glioblastoma patients and other cancer patients a safe, effective cure."

About GATC Health
GATC Health Corp is a pioneering technology company using whole genome analysis and multiomics-based artificial intelligence to revolutionize disease detection and drug discovery. The company's patented AI platform reduces risk, time and costs for life science companies by digitally reproducing the human body to find non-obvious answers to biology's most complex questions. GATC Health is accelerating healthcare's transition to predictive, individualized medicine.

Disclaimer
The information set forth herein is presented for informational purposes only and should not be deemed an offer to sell securities. This presentation contains information which the Company believes to be correct, including certain financial information and projections, but the Company does not guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. The Company reserves the right to modify or amend the information contained herein.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gatc-health-enters-oncology-drug-market-with-prodrugs-for-cancer-treatment-patent-application-301529704.html

SOURCE GATC Health Corp

