GATC’s Predictive Multiomics Technology Can Improve Human Health

·4 min read

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Imagine knowing what effect on a person's unique DNA has on contracting a viral disease, such as COVID-19, before an infection occurs. Recent advances in science and technology, like those made by GATC Health Corp, represent a fundamental shift in healthcare; doctors and their patients can now have access to accurate predictions for likelihood to contract a disease, associated health outcomes, and suggested treatments specifically designed to be compatible with the patient's unique DNA.

GATC Health is at the forefront of this healthcare revolution. The company utilizes proprietary Predictive Multiomics™ and Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) tools to bring affordable personalized medicine to the masses and apply its technology platform for faster and safer drug development by pharmaceutical companies.

To understand GATC's capabilities, a person should be made aware of Predictive Multiomics -which is a new approach where the data sets of different biochemical processes are combined into a digital human physiological model. The different biochemical strategies are combined into a predictive interactive map of potential outcomes. The company has also built a sophisticated artificial intelligence platform, MAT, allowing GATC to analyze a person's "omics," including but not limited to the entire genome, transcriptome, proteome, microbiome and virome. This powerful combination of science and AI allows for an accurate assessment of an individual's physical state and predicts how he or she will react to specific diseases, treatments and other interventions. MAT employs advanced genomic processing tools to analyze billions of biological data points with industry-leading speed. This innovative technology has the power to transform healthcare and drive a transition in healthcare and personal wellbeing from reactive to proactive treatments.

GATC has developed multiple DNA-based tests over the past year, including a Viral Immunity Platform™ (VIP), Diabetes, Health & Wellness, and Depression/Anxiety. The company expects to announce the launch (via a license agreement with Beyond Wellness) of a cardiovascular DNA test, which can predict an individual's risk of diseases that include preventable adverse cardiac events.

"We live in a unique moment in time," said John Stroh, Interim CEO of GATC Health, "when radical advancements in science and technology can rapidly transform healthcare. GATC's technologies allow us to predict individual responses. We overlay a disease state on a virtual human to understand how and why certain people differ in their response to a disease or treatment. For individuals, this is a giant step closer to true personalized medicine, where treatments are matched to your specific genetic and biological composition. For our current and future pharma partners, it means eliminating millions of man hours of development time for therapeutics, lowering drug development costs and accelerating speed to market. We can accomplish these amazing goals by working with the right licensing and distribution partners for our DNA test kits and by teaming up with researchers, biomarker discovery companies, consultants, and pharma companies looking for a competitive advantage."

GATC recently partnered with a biomarker discovery firm to study cocaine addiction. Their goals involved identifying the biomarkers responsible for triggering the condition, and investigating whether different molecules can "turn off" the biomarkers. With only a few weeks of data analysis, GATC's MAT platform was able to discover new molecules (patents pending) which could be used as the basis for new or additional treatments-potentially saving millions of dollars in drug development expenses. The company's scientific team believes MAT saved approximately 1.5 million manual hours in what is typically a 7 million man-hour drug development cycle.

The ability of artificial intelligence to collect and process trillions of data points from sources all over the world is fueling medical advancements at a furious pace, providing patients, clinicians, studies, pharma and trials with insight and efficiencies. Josh Bois, CEO of Global Capital Network says, "We believe that GATC technology is unparalleled in its niche of predictive multiomics and will provide exceptional opportunities for individuals to take a more active role in their personal wellbeing as well as assist and add value to companies in the medical field; the combination should result in lower drug cost, more consumer information, and personalized medicine that can make for a longer, healthier and happier life."

For more information about GATC Health, visit http://www.GATCHealth.com.

    LONDON/TOKYO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -A rebound in bitcoin held strong on Thursday, even as the U.S. Treasury Department called for new rules that would require large cryptocurrency transfers to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Reserve flagged the risks cryptocurrencies posed to financial stability. The comments from U.S. officials come one day after a brutal sell-off on concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions among investors sank the world's biggest cryptocurrency to its lowest level since late January. Bitcoin was recently up more than 4% at around $40,000, after earlier jumping more than 10%.

    Gold prices continued to trend upward as U.S. yields declined, putting downward pressure on the greenback. The Federal Reserve April meeting minutes reported that a strong pickup in economic activity would warrant discussions about tightening monetary policy. Gold prices moved higher and the trend is pointing to higher prices as the 10-day moving average crossed above the 200-day moving average.

    (Bloomberg) -- A tightening of Chinese developers’ use of secretive funding is threatening to curb growth in the world’s second-largest economy.For years, China’s property developers have drawn on shadowy pools of capital to fund their projects. Now, government scrutiny is reining in that system, after already curbing traditional avenues of funding. Debt-laden developers including China Evergrande Group will likely need to scale back growth and resort to other means such as equity financing and spinning off more assets for financing to avoid defaults.“Polarization among Chinese developers will deepen this year, and more developers are likely to suffer from debt failures,” said John Sun, co-managing partner at Aplus Partners Management Co, which focuses on private equity and credit investments. Weaker developers “will need to sell assets to fight for survival, while some will likely default on their debt.”That hunt for new funding is adding pressure on the nation’s cash-strapped developers, which already account for nearly 27% of the more than $20 billion of missed bond payments this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The constraints will dampen investment in property and the pace of construction activity, Macquarie Group’s China analyst Larry Hu predicts.Since China introduced the “Three Red Lines” policy late last year to curb property companies’ debt ratios, regulators have required developers to turn over information on their off-balance sheet arrangements, said Adrian Cheng, senior director of Asia Pacific corporates at Fitch Ratings.The funding is often masked as equity offerings that are debt-like in nature. Another avenue is to provide guarantees to joint ventures or associates that borrow on behalf of the developers, Cheng said.Funding sourced via such guarantees for joint ventures accounted for about 9% of total debt issued by Fitch-rated developers last year, based on Fitch estimates, reaching a record 460 billion yuan ($71 billion).Offshore Private DebtIt’s outside of mainland China where the impact on developers has been most telling. One of the popular approaches in the past three years has been using so-called orphan special purpose vehicle structures to issue private debt, said Chen Yi, head of global capital markets at Haitong International Securities Group Ltd.Under such a structure, the issuer of the debt is an orphan that is not an affiliate or subsidiary of a company, so the debt won’t appear on the companies’ balance sheet.Private debt issued by orphan special purpose vehicles have declined due to tighter regulations such as the “Three Red Lines,” said Chen.Such financing activities in the offshore market “peaked last year,” Chen said. “Developers have become more disciplined this year as rating agencies have been asking borrowers for more transparency on their off-balance sheet borrowing and so do the regulators.”Brewing TroublesThat’s not to say off-balance sheet financing will disappear, though it will be used more sparingly and for more targeted activities. For instance China’s centralized land-bidding policy means developers need to amass large amounts of cash in a short period of time to win land.Companies that rely on joint ventures for financing could see such off-balance sheet debt accounting for as much as 40% of their debt, said Cheng.Under the stringent policies, some developers are already starting to crack. Chongqing Sincere Yuanchuang Industrial Co. has failed to repay three onshore bonds. They follow the footsteps of China Fortune Land Development Co. and Tianjin Real Estate Group Co., each unable to meet payments of more than 10 billion yuan. Shares of the country’s major developers have lost 10% since authorities signaled the restriction in August.It spells trouble for one of China’s biggest growth drivers. Real estate contributes to about 29% of China’s economic output if its wider influences are factored in, according to a joint research by Harvard University and Tsinghua University.The sector’s investment growth could moderate to 4% compared with 7% last year, Hu said. A key measure of construction pace could decline 4% this year, he added.In face of these headwinds, Chinese developers might need to rely on more equity offerings and spinoffs to meet their financing obligations. Evergrande is taking some of the most aggressive steps, pledging to list an online sales platform and water business, as well as planning a secondary listing of its electric-vehicle company onshore under a goal to cut its $100 billion debt by half.Just last week, Evergrande raised about HK$10.6 billion selling shares in its electric vehicle unit, a move that could help repair its balance sheet. Evergrande didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment.Haitong’s Chen expects the offshore equities market will remain a bright spot for developers seeking funds. “We will continue to see more developers go public in Hong Kong this year given limited access to other funding channels,” he said.(Updates with share changes of China’s biggest developers)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Wall Street's main indexes rebounded on Thursday after a three-day slide, buoyed by gains in technology stocks as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic-driven recession lifted the mood. "There's a big risk, regulatory risk, to crypto that's not fully appreciated," said Jay Hatfield, founder and chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York. Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, extending losses since, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month indicated some policymakers thought it would be appropriate to discuss easing of crisis-era support, such as tapering bond purchases, in upcoming meetings if the strong economic momentum is sustained.

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology companies led a rebound in U.S. equities on Thursday after a report showing applications for state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low rekindled optimism in the economic recovery.The Nasdaq 100 Index jumped to a two-week high, with gains in megacaps including Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. powering the advance. Tech stocks rose the most in the S&P 500 as all of the major industry groups moved higher. Ford Motor Co. rose for the first time in three sessions on plans to create a joint venture to manufacture electric-vehicle batteries in the U.S.The latest jobs report comes after mounting concern that faster inflation will prompt authorities to ease back on stimulus has weighed on risk assets in recent sessions. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed some officials were open to a debate at “upcoming meetings” on scaling back bond purchases if the U.S. economy continued to progress rapidly.“While inflation has been the star of the show, keep in mind that the Fed’s mandate is twofold, with employment as the other side,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “The jobless claims read shows once again that that we’re heading in the right direction, but we’re a ways away from where we were pre-pandemic.”Thursday’s rally pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 above its average price for the past 50 days. That level is a key trend indicator for traders and has proven to be a buy signal in past rebounds.Cryptocurrencies pared gains after the U.S. Treasury Department called for stronger tax compliance. Bitcoin, which whipsawed investors with huge price swings on Wednesday, was up less than 5% at 4 p.m. in New York after climbing as much as 11%.Oil extended declines to a three-week low after Iran’s president said the broad outline of a deal to end sanctions on its oil had been reached. Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell as the dollar weakened. The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell for a third day.Here are some key events this week:Data on existing U.S. home sales for April are due on May 21Euro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.9%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI World index rose 1%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.4% to $1.2226The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.4189The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 108.78 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.11%Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1% to $62 a barrelGold futures fell 0.2% to $1,877 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The British pound has gone back and forth during the course of the week, as we continue to look at the ¥155 as a major barrier.

    IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) and Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ, “Artius”) on Monday, May 24 at 2pm ET to discuss their pending merger. The live event will feature Origin Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Bissell and Co-CEO Rich […]

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

    Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook takes the witness stand on Friday to defend the lucrative App Store against "Fortnite" maker Epic Games' allegations that it is a monopoly that Apple illegally abuses. After years of complaints about Apple by app companies like music service Spotify Technology, Epic sued the most valuable U.S. public company for allegedly using its dominance to rake in bigger profits. Epic has waged a public relations and legal campaign, arguing that Apple acts anticompetitively by only allowing apps it approves on the world's 1 billion iPhones and by forcing developers to use Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30% on sales.

    The dramatic sell-offs in the past few days in the crypto market was catalysed by a flurry of negative macros, coming from Elon Musk to reports that China was excluding crypto from its financial system, yet recent reports revealed that Crypto exchanges largely contributed to the seismic price swings sighted on Wednesday.

    FEATURE Bitcoin’s slide resumed on Friday as it tumbled to $37,400, down 10% from early morning prices around $41,400. The threat of stiffer government regulation is mounting, causing a new round of price jitters, with a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu being blamed for Friday’s tumble.

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

    A decision is due on whether he has that power, but he seems leery in a new interview.

    With inflation on the rise and the economy surging, the central bank might already be able to declare “mission accomplished.”

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

    Nvidia Corp. announces the biggest stock split in its history Friday, proposing to give investors three additional shares for every one they currently own.

    The self-described “crypto skeptic” writes that while he often uses Venmo to split checks and buy groceries, and the PayPal-owned PYPL peer-to-peer payment service launched when bitcoin (BTCUSD) did in 2009, he still hasn’t seen bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) or other digital tokens become as readily adopted for daily transactions by the masses. “This may sound to you like a speculative bubble, or maybe a Ponzi scheme.” Krugman says that all long-running Ponzi schemes need a narrative, which crypto has in spades.

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.

    Prices of key steelmaking ingredients iron ore and coking coal, as well as steel products such as rebar and hot-rolled coil, all dropped more than 5% as traders offloaded supplies and speculators placed short-sided bets that Beijing's measures will trigger a further pullback in metals markets. China's cabinet announced on Wednesday that it will strengthen management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" prices and investigate behaviour that bids up commodity costs, spooking China's hoards of metal traders. "Some of the measures could have an immediate impact on the supply demand balance, for example if the government decides to release some state reserve into the market," said Wood Mackenzie senior economist Yanting Zhou.

    Increased use of derivatives helped fuel the crash in cryptocurrencies. What investors need to know about market-driving forces.