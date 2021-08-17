U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

Gate City Bank Offers $50* to Open New Checking Account August 19

·2 min read

One-Day-Only Deal for Customers Who Can Receive $50* Per Referral

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earn $50* for you and your friends! For one day only – Thursday, August 19 – earn $50* simply by opening a new personal or business Gate City Bank checking account or referring a friend to open an account. (Referrals are unlimited!)

(PRNewsfoto/Gate City Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/Gate City Bank)

Opening an Account is Easy!

  • Step 1: Stop by any of Gate City Bank's convenient locations, give them a call or open a personal checking account online on August 19.

  • Step 2: When prompted and if applicable, include the name of the person who referred you.

  • Step 3: Earn $50!*

Enjoy the FREEs with a Gate City Bank Checking Account, Including:

  • FREE ATMs Worldwide: Unlimited automatic ATM fee refunds.
    (Gate City Bank has saved customers $43 million in ATM fees.)

  • FREE1 Mobile Deposit: Use the Bank's mobile app to deposit checks hassle-free.

  • FREE Debit Card Rewards: Enroll in uChoose Rewards® to earn points with every purchase using your Gate City Bank debit card.

  • FREE1 Online and Mobile Banking: Easily manage money on the go.

Don't miss out on $50* from Gate City Bank on August 19! Visit GateCity.Bank/5050 to learn more.

About Gate City Bank

A $2.8 billion mutual bank founded in 1923, Gate City Bank is the region's leading financial institution, as well as the #1 mortgage lender in North Dakota. The Bank employs more than 735 team members at 43 locations in 22 communities across North Dakota and central Minnesota. The Bank believes in creating a better way of life for customers, communities and team members, and it has contributed $30.6 million in philanthropic giving and 250,000 hours of team volunteerism since 2003. Additionally, Forbes has placed Gate City Bank at #4 in the U.S. on its list of the World's Best Banks. The Bank has also been named one of the "50 Best Places to Work" seven years in a row by Prairie Business magazine.

*Offer valid on August 19, 2021. Not valid with any other offers. Customer must be a first-time Gate City Bank personal or business checking customer. $50 will be deposited into the new customer's account and the referrer's current account by October 19, 2021, and will receive a 1099-INT form. Account must be open and maintain a positive balance to receive the credit.

1Internet service and mobile carrier provider fees may apply.

Dain Sullivan, Senior Content Strategist
dainsullivan@gatecity.bank
701-551-8208

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gate-city-bank-offers-50-to-open-new-checking-account-august-19-301355884.html

SOURCE Gate City Bank

