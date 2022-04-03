U.S. markets closed

GATE Energy Appoints Lee Jordan as New CEO

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy, a leading global provider of commissioning, engineering, and specialty field services for the energy industry, announced today that Lee Jordan has been named as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jordan will replace Grant Gibson, the Founder of GATE Energy, who will be transitioning to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Director of Singapore. Mr. Gibson will also provide a strategic advisory role to Mr. Jordan, in addition to focusing on international expansion in southeast Asia.

GATE Energy is a family of companies providing project management and engineering, commissioning, field services, and staffing to the energy industry. With a novel 'systems-approach' to providing solutions to their Clients, GATE's 'Make It Work Right The First Time' philosophy has created strong partnerships with their Clients and has recently led to GATE being identified as the Zweig Group #1 Hot Firm in North America for the second year in succession.

"Lee is the perfect leader for GATE Energy in the next phase of growth of the company," said Grant Gibson. "Lee is one of the longest-serving members of the GATE family and has extensive experience in various aspects of how we deliver value to our clients by strongly focusing on quality, safety, staff development and, maintaining the servant leadership culture within our organization."

Lee Jordan remarked, "I have been a part of GATE Energy since joining as a graduate engineer almost 20 years ago. I am both proud and excited to take the opportunity to step up from the Chief Operating Officer role to lead the business at a defining time for the energy industry. Although we know that there will be challenges and uncertainties ahead in the energy markets, we believe that, in addition to our strong backlog of work, the depth of engineering, commissioning, and field services capabilities across our various companies positions us for a strong and successful future. GATE Energy has the people, the culture, and the skillsets to support our clients as they look to maximize the value of their existing portfolios and as they take on new opportunities including carbon capture, hydrogen, and renewable energy sources including offshore wind, solar and geothermal."

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning, and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gate-energy-appoints-lee-jordan-as-new-ceo-301516016.html

SOURCE GATE Energy

