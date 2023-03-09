Gate Group Announces Plans to Launch New Visa Debit Card in Europe

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate Group, a pioneer in the crypto industry and famous for its crypto exchange Gate.io, has announced the planned launch of the Gate Visa debit card through Gate Global UAB, the Group's Lithuania-based company, allowing users an easier way to convert and spend their cryptocurrency in the real world seamlessly.

The new Gate Visa debit card offers users a simple method to convert their crypto assets into fiat for in-store and online purchases, providing a seamless and secure way for users to spend their cryptocurrency at the 80 million merchant locations that accept Visa worldwide. The card will give users complete autonomy over their spending, with easy-to-use features built directly into its associated Gate Card app, from which users can track and manage their spending safely and securely.

"We are thrilled to introduce this innovative solution to the market," said Dr. Lin Han, Founder and CEO of Gate Group. "With the Gate Visa card, our users can make seamless crypto payments to merchants worldwide. It bridges crypto with everyday life and brings greater financial inclusion to users."

"Visa wants to serve as the bridge between the crypto ecosystem and our global network of merchants and financial institutions," said Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto at Visa. "With programs like the Gate Visa debit card, Gate Group debit cardholders are enabled with a seamless way to convert and use their digital assets to pay for goods and services, anywhere Visa is accepted."

A waitlist and registration process is now available for the new card. This waitlist will be open to users in most of the European Economic Area (EEA) countries with plans to expand to other regions. To join the Gate Visa debit card waitlist and to stay updated for more information.

About Gate Group

Established in 2013, Gate Group is one of the pioneers in the crypto industry. It has established a comprehensive ecosystem, which includes a cryptocurrency exchange, public blockchain, decentralized finance, research and analysis, venture capital investing, wallet services, startup incubator labs and more.

Gate.io is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange under Gate Group. Gate.io offers diverse trading services with 100% user-verifiable Proof of Reserves, and it has grown to serve over 12 million users around the world. It has been consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko and has received a rating of 4.8 by Forbes Advisor, topping the list of Best Crypto Exchanges for 2023.

