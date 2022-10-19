U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

Gate.io and Cabital Partner to Simplify Funding Process for Crypto Investors

·3 min read

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, one of the largest crypto exchanges, announced a partnership with Cabital, a leading digital asset payment infrastructure provider. Specifically, Gate.io is integrating Cabital Connect, a product that provides crypto on- and off-ramp solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Gate.io)
(PRNewsfoto/Gate.io)

This partnership allows Gate.io users to quickly and easily buy crypto using localized payment methods and bank transfers. Supported fiat currencies include EUR, GBP, BRL, and CHF. Currently, most crypto users take their first step through crypto on-ramps, making Cabital's services an essential avenue for users to begin their crypto journey.

Cabital boasts leading exchange rates with minimal spread and no hidden fees. Moreover, it can be used directly within the Gate.io platform, providing users with seamless and fast access to buying crypto assets.

Further, with the security concerns hovering around crypto, it's ever so important to maintain a high level of security. Again, Cabital excels in this area, providing institutional-level asset security, data privacy protection, and compliance measures.

"Our partnership with Cabital will enhance the experience of Gate.io users through transparent, secure, and convenient crypto on-ramp solutions. Their mission of increasing the accessibility of crypto and accelerating Web3 lines up directly with ours" said Dr. Han Lin, Founder and CEO of Gate.io. "Our decade-long history of zero asset compromises, paired with Cabital's security and compliant-centric focus, enhances the pathways on which so many crypto newcomers rely."

Raymond Hsu, Co-Founder and CEO of Cabital, said, "We're excited to have Gate.io as our partner in creating greater opportunities for users to onboard crypto, in addition to breaking down the barriers to accessible and secure crypto, which is vital to serving more customers globally. Buying and storing digital assets is safer and easier with Cabital, and we are committed to continuing our mission of bridging the fiat and crypto worlds with our payment infrastructure and solutions."

About Cabital:

Cabital is a trusted digital financial institution to buy, sell, exchange and hold cryptocurrency — enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies at leading rates while ensuring a simple, secure and sensible user experience with best-in-class compliance and risk management.

Cabital has launched a business solution called Cabital Connect, a secure fiat on-ramp and off-ramp gateway for cryptocurrency and Web3 businesses.

When cryptocurrency companies integrate with Cabital Connect, their users will have a high-quality service option to purchase top-tier cryptocurrencies at some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition, leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bybit and Gate.io have integrated Cabital's fiat on-ramp gateway.

Cabital is registered in the Republic of Lithuania as a cryptocurrency exchange operator and a cryptocurrency exchange wallet operator, with a compliance programme modelled after leading global financial service providers.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gateio-and-cabital-partner-to-simplify-funding-process-for-crypto-investors-301653223.html

SOURCE Gate.io

