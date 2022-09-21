U.S. markets open in 9 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,876.75
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,831.00
    +30.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,931.50
    +9.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.50
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.40
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    +0.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • Vix

    27.16
    +1.40 (+5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1373
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8180
    +0.1150 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,014.21
    -333.46 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.06
    -5.97 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,352.10
    -336.32 (-1.21%)
     

Gate.io Group Unveils New Brand Mascots, Furthering

·2 min read

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has revealed two new mascots, Gatsby and Blocky, to enhance its brand perception. The characters will be featured throughout the Gate.io platform and incorporate familiar and relatable themes.

Gate.io's new mascot Gatsby and Blocky
Gate.io's new mascot Gatsby and Blocky

"A lot has changed in crypto since Gate.io was founded in 2013. Whether it's our products, security, or branding, we're always evolving to meet users' needs, strengthen connections with the greater crypto community, and provide the best user experience in crypto trading," said Tom Yang, EVP at Gate.io.

Coinciding with the launch are activities and giveaways on social media and the Gate.io platform, providing users opportunities to earn free crypto and become familiar with Gatsby and Blocky. And, as if free crypto giveaways aren't enough, Gate.io also announced zero fees on most trading pairs in the spot, contract, and options markets, making it the most affordable crypto exchange.

New yet familiar faces

Gate.io's philosophies of safety first, user-centricity, insightfulness, integrity, and cooperation are interwoven with the new brand mascots. In addition, a sense of familiarity will be felt as Gate.io's logo is a core stylistic theme of the character's design.

The characters have some interesting background stories that users can relate to. For example, Gatsby represents overcoming the challenges faced by users around safety and transparency. At the same time, Blocky embodies community connectedness and creativity. United with Gate.io, the mascots will collaborate to provide secure, reliable, and next-gen digital asset services.

The fun and the relatable duo will be found across the platform and in various brand and media visuals and animations, on social media, products, swag, and even as a custom emoji. Also, Gate.io will feature the pair in surprise releases related to new tech developments.

Refreshed, reworked, and reinvigorated brand

So far this year, Gate.io has undergone an entire overhaul of its branding, aiming to connect with a broader and more global audience. And as Gate.io accelerates global expansion, a meaningful and universally understood brand is crucial to forming connections with users worldwide.

Activities and giveaways

To celebrate this new reveal, Gate.io has kicked off activities for the community to earn free crypto. Follow @Gate_io on Twitter and check out the official announcement to participate!

(PRNewsfoto/Gate.io)
(PRNewsfoto/Gate.io)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gateio-group-unveils-new-brand-mascots-furthering-301629093.html

SOURCE Gate.io

Recommended Stories

  • SOL GLOBAL ISSUES SHARES TO REDUCE INDEBTEDNESS

    SOL Global Investments Corp. (the "Company" or "SOL Global") (CSE: SOL) (OTCQ SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) announces that on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, it issued 4,788,852 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") of SOL Global ("Common Shares") at a deemed issue price equal to the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the 15-trading day period ending September 19, 2022, being $0.38 per Common Share, to reduce an aggregate of $1,819,763

  • RBA Will Post ‘Substantial’ Loss, Negative Equity, Bullock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank will record a “substantial” loss in the fiscal year just gone and be in negative equity for a period due to its massive bond-buying program, Deputy Governor Michele Bullock said.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation

  • Finalists for 2022 Webster Awards Announced

    The finalists in the 14 categories for the 2022 Webster Awards, Western Canada's preeminent journalism awards, were announced this evening at an in-person event held at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. The awards recognize excellence in journalism in B.C. All finalists will be celebrated, and the one winner in each category will be announced during the November 3rd online awards ceremony, 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. This upcoming, online event will be free for everyone to watch at http://www.ohboy.ca/w

  • Kerry Sees Prospect for Thaw in Frozen US-China Climate Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s still room for progress on climate talks with China despite its suspension of global warming discussions with the US, John Kerry said on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout

  • Asian stocks sink, yields rise as markets brace for aggressive Fed

    Stocks in Asia sank and bond yields were elevated on Wednesday, as investors braced for another aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.26% and touched a two-week low. Australia's benchmark share index slid 1.35% and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.9%.

  • Top Agriculture Dividend Stocks for Q4 2022

    Agriculture dividend stocks are equities of companies engaged in some aspect of agribusiness and which pay out regular dividends. Agribusiness includes farmers that raise animals and harvest fruits and vegetables, farm equipment manufacturers, processing plants that clean and package livestock for shipping, and chemical producers that develop crop fertilizers.

  • Here’s What Each Royal Is Inheriting From the Queen After Her Death & Who’s Getting the Most

    Not every royal is inheriting the same amount.

  • Miss Taiwan wins awards at Miss Asia Global despite China’s alleged attempts to ban her from stage

    China’s alleged efforts to block Taiwan’s Miss Asia Global representative Kao Man-jung from waving the island’s flag on stage did not stop her from competing in the pageant and taking home awards. Also known as Maggie Kao, the beauty queen took to Instagram to share images of herself holding the awards for Miss Talent, Miss Online Personality and Miss Diligent. "Thank you to the government and my mother who supports me the most,” Kao said, according to Taiwan News.

  • Father of the bride stops halfway down the aisle to grab daughter’s stepdad: ‘Life is so much easier without the drama’

    "If this doesn’t serve as a lesson to all divorced and/or additional parents, I don’t know what will..."

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey gives deposition in lawsuit with Elon Musk

    Legal correspondent Alexis Keenan details Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's participation in the lawsuit against Elon Musk and when Musk himself is expected to give his testimony.&nbsp;

  • Facebook parent Meta faces setback in challenge to German antitrust order

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Meta’s EU setback against German antitrust and privacy rules as well as reports that Mark Zuckerberg lost $70 billion in net worth this year.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's wealth is down by $70 billion this year

    Zuckerberg is 20th on the list for the world’s richest people, with a total net worth of $55.3 billion.

  • What's Going on With Disney and AMC?

    As the biggest movie theater operator in the world, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) has the most to gain (or lose) in the changing scenery of film-viewing habits. Recently, it announced a partnership with entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) that brings it more firmly in sync with the new age of streaming. Earlier this week, AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted an image of Disney+ perks that include special screenings at AMC theaters.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery May Already Be Eyeing Another Merger

    This Spring, the long-awaited $43 billion merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery was finalized, and the new CEO David Zaslav, who previously oversaw the Discovery portfolio, wasted no time in making his presence felt. Zaslav made it clear he was intent on making Warner's streaming platform HBO Max more competitive with Netflix and Disney+ . In its second quarter the service had 92.1 million subscribers, an impressive total that makes it the third largest streaming service, but it still doesn't have the triple-digit totals of the big two.

  • Why President Biden Sat So Far Back at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

    President Joe Biden sat behind the president of Poland and ahead of the Czech Republic prime minister

  • Eva Longoria Paired the Tiniest Swimsuit Bottoms With a Matching Crop Top

    2022's version of the tankini.

  • Princess Charlotte Tells Prince George To Bow During Queen's Funeral

    Princess Charlotte is keeping her older brother in check. Following Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, the late monarch's coffin arrived at Wellington Arch, before it made its final journey to Windsor Castle. Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, stood next to them as they watched the late monarch go by, and Charlotte made sure her brother knew exactly what to do in that moment.

  • How Mike Lindell Got Boxed In at the Hardee’s Drive-Thru

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was going through a Hardee’s drive-thru after ordering a burger and chocolate shake when he was approached by the FBI.That’s according to Daily Beast politics reporter Zachary Petrizzo, who has more details of the FBI’s seizure of Lindell’s phone while he was at a Hardee’s restaurant last week.“I had heard from Mike that he ended up ordering a Swiss burger with a chocolate shake,” Petrizzo tells hosts Molly Jong

  • FDA Warns Against Cooking Chicken in NyQuil. For Real.

    The regulatory agency cautioned that the practice of misusing nonprescription drugs as part of social-media challenges is unsafe.

  • Marvel Responds to Controversy Over 'Captain America 4' Casting

    Marvel Studios has responded to controversy over the casting of actress Shira Haas as the Israeli superheroine Sabra in Captain America: New World Order.