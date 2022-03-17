U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

The GATE Launches Canadian Travel Guide for Summer 2022

·2 min read

- The new guide launches with 10 feature stories on travel inspiration across Canada -
- Ongoing coverage will feature exclusive video content and highlight must-see attractions in top
Canadian destinations -

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - With travel in Canada set to make a comeback in 2022, The GATE is equipping Canadians with all they need to know with the launch of its new comprehensive travel guide, Discover Canada. Featuring coast-to-coast travel coverage with stories on every province, as well as Nunavut, and extended coverage on Nova Scotia, the guide aims to help readers plan their next vacation to the country's most inspiring destinations.

Featuring coast-to-coast travel coverage with stories on every province, and extended coverage on Nova Scotia.

In addition to staff stories, expert travel writers from across the country also contributed to the travel guide, adding their unique perspectives and knowledge to help travellers find their next unforgettable destination this summer. From the best family activities in Tofino and polar bear safaris in Manitoba, to top travel highlights in Quebec City and a road trip through Nova Scotia, ongoing special coverage will include feature stories, exclusive video content, and social media highlights throughout the 2022 spring and summer seasons.

"There is no better time to start planning where you want to explore our beautiful country this summer," said W. Andrew Powell, Owner and Editor-in-Chief. "There is so much for Canadians and international travellers to discover when they start looking at destinations like Cape Breton Island, Charlottetown, St. Andrews By-The-Sea, Québec maritime, Regina, Tofino - the list goes on and on."

Celebrating more than 20 years of premium coverage, The GATE is committed to keeping Canada in the spotlight, ranging from travel and entertainment, to technology, and seasonal guides.

Powell is available for interviews to discuss Canadian travel and the Discover Canada guide.

Find the full Discover Canada guide at www.thegate.ca/places/discover-canada.

About The GATE
The GATE is proud to celebrate more than 20 years covering entertainment, culture, and style; from film, music and television, to travel, gaming and electronics. Launched and operated by Owner and Editor-In-Chief, W. Andrew Powell, The GATE's stories and reviews have been read around the world, but most importantly, across Canada, proudly featuring Canadian talent and icons. Featuring annual coverage of events like the Toronto International Film Festival, Hot Docs, and the Oscars, The GATE is also proud to work with top international brands, particularly for its much-anticipated annual Holiday Gift Guides. For more, visit TheGATE.ca.

The GATE acknowledges the financial support of the Government of Canada.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of The GATE.

The GATE Logo (CNW Group/The GATE)
The GATE Logo (CNW Group/The GATE)

SOURCE The GATE

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/17/c5559.html

