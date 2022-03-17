The GATE Launches Canadian Travel Guide for Summer 2022

- The new guide launches with 10 feature stories on travel inspiration across Canada -

- Ongoing coverage will feature exclusive video content and highlight must-see attractions in top

Canadian destinations -

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - With travel in Canada set to make a comeback in 2022, The GATE is equipping Canadians with all they need to know with the launch of its new comprehensive travel guide, Discover Canada . Featuring coast-to-coast travel coverage with stories on every province, as well as Nunavut, and extended coverage on Nova Scotia , the guide aims to help readers plan their next vacation to the country's most inspiring destinations.

In addition to staff stories, expert travel writers from across the country also contributed to the travel guide, adding their unique perspectives and knowledge to help travellers find their next unforgettable destination this summer. From the best family activities in Tofino and polar bear safaris in Manitoba, to top travel highlights in Quebec City and a road trip through Nova Scotia, ongoing special coverage will include feature stories, exclusive video content, and social media highlights throughout the 2022 spring and summer seasons.

"There is no better time to start planning where you want to explore our beautiful country this summer," said W. Andrew Powell, Owner and Editor-in-Chief. "There is so much for Canadians and international travellers to discover when they start looking at destinations like Cape Breton Island, Charlottetown, St. Andrews By-The-Sea, Québec maritime, Regina, Tofino - the list goes on and on."

Celebrating more than 20 years of premium coverage, The GATE is committed to keeping Canada in the spotlight, ranging from travel and entertainment, to technology, and seasonal guides.

Powell is available for interviews to discuss Canadian travel and the Discover Canada guide.

Find the full Discover Canada guide at www.thegate.ca/places/discover-canada .

