Gate US Obtained Licenses for Digital Asset Trading, Bringing World-Leading Crypto Exchange Services to the US

·1 min read

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate US, a blockchain and digital asset infrastructure provider, has received licenses to operate its exchange platform in several US states. Gate US has set its sights on becoming the leading blockchain and digital asset infrastructure provider in the US and will provide digital asset trading services to retail and institutional clients.

(PRNewsfoto/Gate.io)
(PRNewsfoto/Gate.io)

Dr. Lin Han, Founder and President of Gate US as well as Gate Group, says that "Gate US is committed to regulatory compliance. In alignment with such commitments, Gate US has proactively registered as a money services business with FinCEN and obtained some money transmission licenses or similar to operate, and is currently working to obtain more."

Although not yet in operation or accepting users, Gate US has its sights set on becoming a premiere crypto exchange in the country, aided by its senior management's extensive experience in this industry. Simultaneously, Gate US will prioritize security and transparency to bolster America's trust and confidence in cryptocurrency.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gate-us-obtained-licenses-for-digital-asset-trading-bringing-world-leading-crypto-exchange-services-to-the-us-301705929.html

SOURCE Gate.io

