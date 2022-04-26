gategroup announces 2021 full-year results

Gategroup Finance (Luxembourg) S.A.

ZURICH Glattbrugg, 26 April 2021 – gategroup Holding AG (“gategroup”, the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), published today its full-year results and Annual Report for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

Revenues were increased by 35% to CHF 2.097 billion in 2021 (vs. CHF 1.552 billion in 2020).

EBITDA was positive, with a profit of CHF 60.5 million in 2021 (vs. a loss of CHF -256.7 million in 2020).

Cash and cash equivalents were at CHF 246.6 million as per December 31, 2021 compared to CHF 302.9 million at the end of 2020.

“With a solid increase in business volume in airline catering towards the end of 2021 and the continuing growth of our food services business,” says Christoph Schmitz, CEO of gategroup, “the group is well positioned to benefit from the continuing recovery of the aviation industry in 2022 and continued building of adjacent businesses.”

The audited 2021 Financial Statements and the 2021 Annual Report of gategroup are available here.

