Gatekeeper Innovation Applauds OH for Drug Diversion Program in OH State Bill 110

Gatekeeper is engaging with pharmacies already dispensing the universal Rx Locking Cap, which enables existing prescription vials to become lockable containers, in support of this groundbreaking initiative.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gatekeeper Innovation Inc. praises Ohio legislators for passing a bill that includes a pilot program aimed at preventing diversion of schedule II controlled substances through locking and tamper-evident containers at time of dispensing at pharmacies.

Ohio State Bill (SB) 110 includes $1M for a two-year pilot program operated by the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) under which participating pharmacies dispense schedule II controlled substances in pill form in lockable or tamper-evident containers.

The act defines "lockable container" as a container that has special packaging which is designed to be significantly more difficult than child-resistant caps, not difficult for adults and seniors to use, and can be unlocked physically using a key, code, or password.

"Addressing the ease of access to medication in the home with innovative solutions like Gatekeeper's Rx Locking Cap is a critical piece to help prevent diversion of controlled substances, and it's good to see Ohio paving the way for collaboration opportunities between new technology companies, state agencies, and pharmacy providers as a means to curb medication misuse," says Antonio Ciaccia, president of 3 Axis Advisors and former director of government affairs at the Ohio Pharmacists Association.

"We support any legislation that enables the extension of security measures for storing controlled substances in the pharmacy to the home." says Kevin Kane, CEO of Gatekeeper Innovation Inc. " Gatekeeper's Rx Locking Cap is available in Walgreens and CVS pharmacies."

Participating pharmacies will be reimbursed for expenses incurred in participating in the pilot program, including a dispensing fee to be determined by OhioMHAS.

At the end of the two-year program period, a third-party research organization will help OhioMHAS assess whether the program provided a measured decrease in the diversion of schedule II controlled substances occurred regarding drugs dispensed through the program as compared to those dispensed outside of the program.

About Gatekeeper Innovation Inc: Gatekeeper Innovation Inc. is a Sacramento-based company offering tamper-evident and abuse-deterrent technology while supporting medication adherence. Gatekeeper Innovation's mission is to provide options for securing prescription medications to help prevent Diversion and Substance Use Disorder. To learn more about Gatekeeper's diversion products, visit: gatekeeperinnovation.com

